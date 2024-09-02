Jax Taylor reveals ‘Bipolar Disorder and PTSD’ diagnosis after Brittany Cartwright addresses divorce filing

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are speaking out amid their divorce as cameras still roll on The Valley Season 2.

Months after the Vanderpump Rules alums revealed they were separated, Jax and Brittany are getting a divorce.

Last week, Brittany officially filed for divorce after five years of marriage and nearly 10 years with Jax.

The news comes after Jax checked himself into a mental health facility last month for a 30-day treatment program.

Now, they are opening up about their situations – in very different ways.

While Brittany has broken her silence on the divorce, Jax has addressed his mental health struggles.

The Valley’s Jax Taylor reveals ‘Bipolar Disorder and PTSD’ diagnosis

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Jax shared a black and white photo of him reading with a very lengthy caption

“A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD,” he wrote as part of his message.

The reality TV star went on to share that it’s been a challenging time for him as he processes what his diagnosis means as well as how to move forward. Jax wants to better himself for his son, Cruz, and admitted he’s found a new sense of peace during this time.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it,” Jax expressed.

The Vanderpump Rules alum ended his caption by thanking everyone who supported him during this time.

Before Jax opened up about his diagnosis, Brittany spoke out about filing for divorce from him.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright addresses divorce filing

On the most recent episode of Jax and Brittany’s podcast, When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany, she kicked off a repeat episode by breaking her silence on the divorce.

“It’s been a big week. I am sure everyone listening has seen the news online that I have filed for divorce from Jax,” she began.

Brittany admitted she can’t go into details because fans will see everything go down during Season 2 of The Valley. The Bravo personality promised the answers are coming when the show airs, which likely won’t be until the winter since it’s still filming.

“I will say this. This season has been the most difficult season that I have ever had to film. I never imagined I would go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch,” Brittany shared, tearing up.

To ward off the trolls, she made it clear she wasn’t saying that for sympathy because she chose to have her life in the spotlight. She also showed her gratitude for her life on reality TV.

Brittany shot down claims that the demise of her marriage to Jax was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I’ve gained enough courage to strength to do what was best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth,” she stated, adding she’s strong and is motivated by doing what’s best for Cruz.

The soon-to-be exes will keep the podcast but alternate hosting duties instead of hosting together.

What do you think of Jax and Brittany’s messages?

The Valley and Vandepump Rules are currently on hiatus on Bravo.