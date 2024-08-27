Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce from Jax Taylor, almost six months after the Vanderpump Rules alums confirmed their separation.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Brittany put “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the divorce.

Brittany is also petitioning to block herself and Jax from receiving spousal support and is seeking primary and physical custody of their 3-year-old son Cruz.

Moreover, Brittany lists the date of separation as January 24, 2024, just before news of their separation went public.

The news comes as the pair are filming the final episodes of The Valley Season 2, which we’re sure has been filled with drama.

The Vanderpump Rules spinoff launched earlier this year to decent viewership and quickly garnered a following because the cast brought many great storylines to the forefront.

Unfortunately, the relationship woes that plagued Brittany and Jax throughout their time on VPR were still present all these years later.

The pair had a massive argument in which Brittany admitted during an episode of the show that she felt like her husband was “sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle.”

Jax and Brittany continued to bicker on The Valley

“How much more of this can I possibly take? I’m starting to realize all the little things that I have put up with for all nine years of my life.”

The cameras picked back up on The Valley Season 1 to capture the aftermath of the split, and there were even some naysayers who accused them of using their separation as a ratings ploy to increase interest in the show.

Brittany’s filing today should shut those naysayers down once and for all.

Despite going their separate ways, there still seems to be much discord between the former couple.

Earlier this month, Brittany alleged that Jax was lying about donating his Cameo proceeds to cancer research.

Jax and Brittany’s relationship milestones have been shown on TV

At the time of the bombshell accusation, Jax was seeking treatment for mental health struggles.

He only recently announced plans to leave the facility and return to filming the final episodes of The Valley Season 2.

Jax proposed to Brittany in June 2018, and they married one year later. Both of these relationship milestones were televised on Vanderpump Rules.

Now, fans can also capture the end of their relationship on The Valley.

The reality series has also added VPR alums Lala Kent and Scheana Shay to the Season 2 cast as Vanderpump Rules remains on an indefinite hiatus.

The Valley is currently on hiatus. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.