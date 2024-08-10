Brittany Cartwright slams ‘disgusting’ Jax Taylor for saying he’d donate Cameo proceeds to charity: ‘He hasn’t donated a dime’

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s relationship came to a dramatic conclusion earlier this year when the couple parted ways ahead of the premiere of The Valley.

On-screen, their years-long marriage crumbled, leading to Brittany leaving the home they shared for years.

In the aftermath, Jax has implied that they may reunite, but Brittany has seemingly moved on.

New tensions between them emerged this week when Brittany suggested that Jax lied about donating his Cameo earnings to cancer research.

In a since-deleted video on the Vanderpump Rules alum’s Cameo page, he revealed he was now on the platform and told fans to “hit” him up.

“I’d love to help you guys out. And also, you’re helping me out because I’ll be donating my money to cancer research,” he said.

Brittany calls out her ex Jax

“Actually, esophageal cancer because, obviously, that is near and dear to my heart. So hit me up. I’d love to shoot you a message. Have a great day, guys.”

Brittany shared a clip of the video on her Instagram account, tagged Cameo, and shared a message condemning her ex.

“Just realized Jax has this on his cameo and it’s disgusting because he hasn’t donated a dime. FYI,” Brittany wrote.

The latest drama comes a week after news broke that Jax was seeking treatment for mental health struggles.

With Brittany blasting Jax on social media, there’s a good chance the pair’s relationship has continued to deteriorate while they are estranged.

The Valley Season 2 filming is well underway now, so it’s possible the drama will appear on the show because these shows thrive on drama.

The Valley marked Brittany, Jax, and Kristen Doute’s TV comebacks after they were fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020.

Despite initially stale drama, The Valley blossomed into one of the year’s best reality TV shows because nothing was off the table with the cast.

They clocked in and showcased why it was time to bring them out of retirement.

The Valley cast could expand

With Vanderpump Rules on an extended hiatus, it’s possible that more cast members could segue over to The Valley.

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent already have connections with most of the cast, so although the show doesn’t need them, it could happen.

There’s no telling what sort of drama will come out next about Jax and Brittany because it sure seems like things are not moving in the right direction for them.

The Valley is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.