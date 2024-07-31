Jax Taylor seeking mental health treatment amid ongoing split from Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor is focusing on his mental health in the wake of his split from Brittany Cartwright.

The Vanderpump Rules and The Valley star has entered “in-person treatment for mental health struggles,” TMZ reports.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” a source explained to the outlet.

“He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family,” the tipster added.

“They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jax has had a tough year after news broke of his separation from his wife, Brittany, after nearly five years of marriage in February.

The Valley Season 1 charted a low point in Jax and Brittany’s relationship

The announcement went public ahead of the premiere of The Valley, the latest Vanderpump Rules offshoot on Bravo.

However, throughout the series, it was evident that many of the issues plaguing the couple on Vanderpump Rules were still very much present all these years.

At the time of their separation, many fans implied it was a publicity stunt to promote The Valley, but months after the series wrapped production, they remain very much apart.

The Valley was one of the biggest premieres on Bravo in years, so it was inevitable the network would fast-track production of Season 2, more so with Vanderpump Rules on an extended hiatus.

There were even rumors that more cast members from Jax and Brittany’s former show could join the cast down the line.

Filming recently got underway, so we’re sure Jax’s mental health struggle will be a storyline on the show. We should also get clarity on where things stand with Brittany.

The Kentucky native revealed in April that she was still living in an Airbnb, so it seems they are still very much apart.

Tensions between Jax and Brittany still appear to be high

The pair initially continued filming their podcast When Reality Hits.

Still, they were involved in an on-air argument in late March, during which Brittany said she was always trying to make Jax “look better in the situations” he “stirs up.”

“I’ve done it for nine years for you,” she said at the time, adding:

“I know. That’s just how loyal and a ride-or-die for the person that I was married to.”

The Valley is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is expected to premiere on Bravo in 2025. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.