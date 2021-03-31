Jason Tartick reveals that he’s on board with Kaitlyn Bristowe’s plans to start a family

Kaitlyn and Tartick appearing on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! to flounce their happy relationship. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Jason Tartick continues to confirm that he and long-time girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe are more than ready to begin having children.

Bachelor Nation’s current power couple has been talking about getting pregnant even though they are not yet married. But Kaitlyn ensures that Jason is the one for her, and their relationship is going to last.

Although Bristowe’s many career ventures have flipped their lives around, the pair is determined to build their lives together; wherever they may end up!

Kaitlyn and Jason in it for the long haul!

In an interview with Hollywood Life, the Season 14 Bachelorette contestant beamed about his supportive relationship with Bristowe.

The couple met in 2019 after Kaitlyn’s failed three-year engagement with the winner of her season of the Bachelorette, Shawn Booth. Kaitlyn and Jason are in no rush to get married, but they have been publically sharing that they want to start a family ASAP.

“We both want a family,” James confided to Hollywood Life. “It’s funny — we go back and forth as far as time tables because we have plans and you have ideas of what you want to come and out of left field things happen, right?”

Not only have they adopted two adorable golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot, but they have also picked out potential baby names!

He divulged, “I think in a perfect situation, we joke around — having any healthy kids would be ideal but we always joke around, ‘How perfect would it be if we had twins?'”

DWTS and The Bachelorette hosting gig have delayed Bristowe and Tartick’s plans

Kaitlyn has been pretty busy the last couple of years; she and her partner Artem Chigvintsev just won the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars! She even joked about poking holes in condoms when she reunited with Jason after her big win.

Bristowe and her dance partner Artem with their very own Mirror Ball trophy! Pic credit: ABC

“We never expected Dancing with the Stars and that was a huge change,” Jason revealed. “And where we were going to live, how long we were going to live and what we were going to do. Just as we were settling in and getting comfortable at home and looking for a new home in Nashville, Kaitlyn got the call for Bachelorette.”

Bachelor fans certainly were not expecting that Chris Harrison would ever leave his 20-year run as host of the franchise. But his statements, which defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s decision to attend a plantation-themed party in 2018, stirred enough controversy to have him removed from his post.

So, Bristowe and season 16’s Bachelorette Tayisha Adams were named the new hosting duo for the upcoming season with Katie Thurston as their leading lady.

Jason showed his immense support for Bristowe’s career, “As much as you like to plan things, the unexpected can happen and in these examples, the unexpected is unbelievable things for Kaitlyn.”

