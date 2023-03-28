Jasmine Pineda sparks breakup rumors — Did she split from Gino Palazzolo?

Jasmine Pineda shared a post that now has people wondering if it’s over between her and Gino Palazzolo, and she’s yet to clear things up.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star’s caption raised eyebrows after she expressed her feelings on social media.

People quickly took to the comment section of her post to question if the Panamanian native was single again.

The speculation started when Jasmine shared a photo of her fresh new haircut, as she sported bangs and shoulder-length hair while clad in a red sweater. She also posted a black and white photo showing a close-up of her hair and face.

However, it was her caption that caught everyone’s attention.

“Mom’s food is the best to fix everything ❤️‍🩹,” she initially wrote.

Jasmine’s words, plus her heartbreak emoji, caused many people to read into things, and they assumed that the heartbreak emoji meant that she was heartbroken over Gino Palazzolo.

Viewers think Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are over

After sharing the photo on Instagram, Jasmine’s followers shared their opinion about the cryptic post, and many assumed she was hinting at a breakup.

“You [and] Gino are no longer together? 😢 I’m so sorry Jasmine. Praying for your healing. 💕 You’re such a strong, beautiful person. You deserve the best,” wrote one commenter.

“Guess a broken heart? Gino and you are finished?” questioned someone else.

One person asked, “Are you and Gino not together anymore? 😢.”

One Instagram user tried to comfort the 35-year-old, telling her, “You deserve way better,” and reasoned, “Gino is too goofy weird. I’m sorry. He’s just not a relationship person. He’s not in tune.”

Meanwhile, Jasmine has not responded to the breakup queries, but she has seen the comments and questions because she went back and edited her Instagram caption.

It now reads, “Mom’s food is the best to fix everything ❤️‍🩹 The first man that ever broke my heart was my father… A huge hug to all those who grew up without a father.”

Did 90 Day Fiance couple Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda split?

It’s hard to tell if Gino and Jasmine have split because their Instagram pages tell two different stories.

Gino is still following Jasmine on Instagram, and he still has several photos of her in his highlight reel but none on his main page. He’s also not very active on Instagram, so that might not mean much. His last post was back in December of 2022.

Jasmine has two Instagram pages,@jasminapanama1, and @jasminepanama, which is her verified account.

Her unverified account still has a few photos and videos of Gino, but there is no trace of Jasmine’s fiance on her main account. Furthermore, both accounts have unfollowed Gino, which could be a telltale sign that there’s trouble in paradise.

It could be that the couple had a spat, and Jasmine — who is known for her volatile temper — unfollowed Gino because of that. As for whether or not the couple has called it quits for good, we’ll just have to wait for them to confirm their relationship status.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.