New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Gino let spoiler slip about relationship with Jasmine

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres in just over a week and 90 Day Fiance fans were accidentally given some spoiler information by upcoming cast member Gino Palazzolo about his relationship with Jasmine Pineda.

Gino initially commented on an Instagram post from a 90 Day Fiance fan page and another fan page happened to capture the comment before Gino deleted it.

His comment gave details into what happened with Jasmine’s accusations that Gino sent naked pictures of her to his ex-wife.

Gino Palazzolo let a spolier slip about a fight he and Jasmine Pineda will have on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

The 90 Day fan page reposted some IG stories from upcoming Before the 90 Days cast member Gino about his interview filming.

They added the caption to the post, “From the stories of Gino Pallazolo, the dude who sent naked pics of Jasmine Pineda to his ex ‘Suzy’ on the upcoming #90dayfiancebeforethe90days season.”

Gino jumped into the comments to clarify what he says actually happened in a since-deleted defense.

Gino described, “Just to be clear, I take full responsibility for accidentally sending 1 PARTIALLY nude Photo along with other photos of her with clothes on to my X. It was a one time revenge thing with my X from all the bad things she said to me! it was kind of a look who I’m dating now! This occurred only a few months after meeting jasmine.”

Gino continued, “It was only intended to be a one time thing but I did not intend to send one partially naked photo. Only photos of her with clothes on! Big mistake on my part to carefully check what I was sending. It’s totally my fault and big lesson learned and will never happen again!!”

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will feature some over-the-top drama

Aside from Gino’s relationship issues with Jasmine, there are five other couples who will hopefully be meeting each other in person for the first time on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Between fears of rejection or fears that their partner won’t show up for them, and the drama that will actually unfold when some of these couples are together, this season promises to be intense for viewers.

These couples have put a lot of the line either financially or emotionally or both which makes the stakes really high for these people who have never met before.

There are bound to be some heartwarming and optimistic moments for the couples and viewers, but in 90 Day Fiance fashion, there are things that will go wrong and signals that will get crossed.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.