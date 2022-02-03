90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda ‘in shock’ over her behavior towards Gino, wishes she could ‘take the time back’

Jasmine Pineda is feeling regretful for the way she treated Gino Palazzolo. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda feels “shocked” by her behavior towards Gino Palazzolo during their time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have come to know Jasmine Pineda as Gino Palazzolo’s “crazy” girlfriend with a hot temper.

Jasmine has displayed jealousy issues and is quite controlling in her relationship with Gino.

Now, the Panamanian 90 Day Fiance star is reflecting on her behavior on the show and admits that she isn’t exactly proud of it.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight‘s Melicia Johnson, Jasmine admitted that she regrets her behavior after re-watching some clips of herself.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is in ‘shock’ over her behavior towards Gino Palazzolo

“Wow, I’m in shock of my own actions, you know? I wish I could take the time back to the past and act in a better way,” Jasmine disclosed.

Admitting that she struggles to watch her footage, Jasmine added, “I judge myself on my actions because sometimes I was like, out of control, you know, for some of the things that I did on the show, and it helps me to just have a self-reflection on myself.”

Jasmine admitted that her jealousy stemmed from insecurity and has mentioned that infidelity in past relationships played a role in that.

“Maybe my approach, the way I expressed those feelings, was definitely not the best because I was being way too emotional, and it has nothing to do with Gino. It has everything to do with me,” Jasmine admitted.

“I was coming from a very difficult relationship in which I was getting divorced, there were my two kids involved, I was very vulnerable, and I was being very emotional,” Jasmine continued.

“Then I had gone so many years without being in a romantic relationship with a man, and it was difficult for me to get used to having someone and expressing my feelings the best way,” she added. “I look at myself, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ Like, I’m in shock at my own actions. It’s kind of late, but I’m a work in progress, is all I can say.”

Jasmine confessed, “In real life, I’m a super sweet, kind person. It’s like, I’m watching that girl, and I can’t believe it’s myself.”

Jasmine Pineda addresses Gino Palazzolo’s ‘sugar daddy’ relationship with his ex

During Jasmine’s interview, another topic that came up was Gino’s alleged sugar daddy/sugar baby relationship with his ex, Linzee Ryder.

“Whether it’s true or not, we all have a past,” Jasmine said. “And I cannot judge Gino for what he did in his past relationships. I do believe that so far, you can see in the show that he has shown me that he’s a good person, that he’s so into me. I mean, this man has not run away from me after showing my super crazy and wild side.”

As far as Gino being a sugar daddy to Jasmine, she admits that she wasn’t attracted to him for his money but for other reasons.

“I have always dated people that are at least five to 10 years older than me, and Gino is 17 years older than me, so I like him physically. He’s very mature,” Jasmine shared.

“He is just the opposite from my personality. He is like, a very calm person,” Jasmine added. “He likes process. He doesn’t let himself get too emotional by the heat of the situation, and he helped me to drain my energy because he’s very calm and he’s extremely sweet, a very sweet guy, and a gentleman. To me, those were very hard qualities to find in a man nowadays.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.