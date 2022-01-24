90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Jasmine and Gino still together?

Jasmine and Gino continue to try to make things work. Pic credit: TLC

The spicy spitfire duo, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, from 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, are far from boring.

These two and their explosive arguments are what keep the viewers wanting more. Although, it’s more like Jasmine is the one constantly arguing, and Gino stands there like he’s not sure what’s happening. However, because they argue so much, it may leave you to wonder, are they still together?

Well, from what we can tell, the answer is yes. Or at least it really looks that way.

In the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, these two faced an obstacle that might split up any other couple but with the way these two are sharing on social media, they’re either very good at keeping their poker face on or things are going very well.

Gino Palazzolo is always shocked

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days made it look like there were some cracks in Gino and Jasmine’s relationship.

It was already bad enough that Gino wasn’t invited to party with Jasmine’s friends, which he thought was odd, but because he is so in love with her, it’s like he had total blinders on.

She was celebrating her finalized divorce, and while you would think she would want to spend that time with her partner, who will soon be leaving back to the states, that’s not what she did. Jasmine was only concerned about spending time with her friends without Gino.

Jasmine and her friends had the great idea to bring the party back to Jasmine and Gino’s room, where Gino said, “It’s nice to know Jasmine wants me a part of her celebration even though it’s at the end of the night.”

Again, Gino does not see the whole picture because then Jasmine’s friends proceeded to show Gino a video of Jasmine getting a lap dance from the male stripper. Jasmine and her friends felt like there was nothing wrong, and Jasmine did not do anything wrong, which is how they justified showing Gino the video.

Gino responded to the video with a slightly nervous laugh asking her, “what is this”?

Excuse me, Gino, you know exactly what this is, sir.

He then proceeds to state, “It’s like she doesn’t even respect me.” Again, Gino is spot on with this thought because the truth is, from what we can see, she doesn’t.

She expects Gino to do everything for her, and when he has a slightly different opinion on things or doesn’t do things exactly the way she wants them done and when she wants it done, then she throws one of the most epic temper tantrums.

Jasmine never backs down from a challenge

In a prior episode, Jasmine was upset that Gino didn’t get her a Christmas gift because she had given Gino some very “thoughtful” and “well thought out” presents, so she then proceeded to tell Gino the best way for him to make up for not getting her a gift was for him to pay for a trip she booked to an Island in Panama.

Jasmine posted this picture only a week ago.

So, even though these two constantly argue, it seems like Gino has a true connection.

This “relationship” is as solid as a rock because Gino doesn’t know how to say no to Jasmine, and Jasmine seems to like it that way.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.