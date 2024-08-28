Jasmine Pineda goes viral for bringing her own food into restaurant: ‘I have the courage to do it’

Jasmine Pineda’s controversial restaurant habit is making headlines.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently shared a TikTok featuring her debatable behavior.

Taking to the social media platform, the Panamanian native revealed that she brings her avocados and utensils when she dines out.

In the clip, Jasmine was seated at the table and pulled the fruit out of her bag, along with a paring knife.

Jasmine shamelessly cut her avocado and placed it on the plate before her, giving two thumbs up to the unidentified videographer.

In the caption of her video, Jasmine wrote, “I brought my own 🥑 and 🔪 to the restaurant.”

The reality TV star received plenty of feedback in the comments section of her TikTok, where many applauded her efforts.

Jasmine’s fans appreciate her ‘super smart’ idea

One of her fans admitted they “feel this” due to the cost of adding avocados in a restaurant.

Another confessed they bring their salad dressing to restaurants.

90 Day Fiance fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @jasminepanama22/TikTok

Others called Jasmine “super smart” for her money-saving move, and more revealed they have done the same.

Jasmine shares why she brought her food to the restaurant

Jasmine’s video went viral, garnering more than 300,000 views and catching the attention of TODAY.com, who reached out to the 90 Day Fiance star to get the backstory on her restaurant conduct.

Jasmine told the outlet, “I decided that I didn’t want to pay $6 for half an avocado when I can pay like $5 to get two good avocados.”

Shisho Palace, where Jasmine was dining in the video, is her favorite restaurant, and they don’t offer avocado on their menu.

But that hasn’t stopped her from doing it at establishments offering avocados.

“I have even done it at restaurants that do offer avocado,” Jasmine acknowledged.

However, Jasmine’s choice to bring her food to restaurants hasn’t happened without judgment, she says.

“I have received weird looks, not only from servers, but sometimes when you go to a restaurant, and it is fancy, people stare at you,” the 38-year-old said.

But that doesn’t bother Jasmine: “I was like, ‘Oh, come on, don’t look at me that way because you have thought about it.’ It’s just that I have the courage to do it.”

Jasmine is criticized on Instagram

While many of Jasmine’s TikTok followers were on board with her idea, her Instagram followers weren’t as impressed.

Jasmine shared a screenshot of TODAY.com’s article on her Jazzy Fitness Vegan Instagram feed.

In the comments section of her post, Jasmine’s critics spoke out, many of them chastising her decision to bring her avocado to a restaurant.

One of Jasmine’s naysayers called her “rude” for bringing food into a restaurant.

“If you don’t want to pay their prices just don’t go there,” they added.

Another critic asked where Jasmine’s line is about which food items she would bring into a restaurant.

“You can buy pretty much everything cheaper than ordering it at a restaurant,” the Instagram user continued.

More 90 Day Fiance fans weigh in. Pic credit: @jazzyfitness_vegan/Instagram

One of Jasmine’s followers pointed out that she isn’t just paying for an avocado if she orders one in a restaurant, but also the “establishment, wages of servers, taxes, supplies, etc.”

“If you don’t want to pay for the cost of eating out, you’re more than welcome to eat at home!” they griped.

Echoing the sentiment, another critic wrote, “Nope 👎 you can’t afford to go out then don’t.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c on TLC.