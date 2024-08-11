Jasmine Pineda shares the injectable cosmetic procedure she’s doing herself at home

Jasmine Pineda is literally taking her cosmetic procedures into her own hands.

The animated 90 Day Fiance personality is going to give injectables a try on her own.

In an effort to save some cash, Jasmine bought her own centrifuge device, and she intends to inject her own platelet-rich plasma (PRP) into her skin.

Jasmine shared a photo of her centrifuge in her Instagram Story and explained that she bought it after studying how to do microneedling on YouTube.

The caption on her photo read, “I bought my PRP machine, and after studying in YouTube I’m ready to try it in micro needling and injected 🤓”

In a second slide, Jasmine wrote, “This procedure can cost between 800$ or more per session. No freaking way I’m doing it myself 😎.”

Jasmine’s machine can be purchased on Amazon for around $220, and she’s correct about microneedling with PRP being an expensive procedure.

Per Hamilton Wellness, one session averages $750. Without PRP, microneedling averages around $300 per session.

What is PRP microneedling?

So, what exactly is microneedling with PRP, and what does it do?

It involves making tiny punctures in the skin using a pen-like device with fine needles. The needles cause micro-injuries, which stimulate the body’s natural healing process.

The body then produces collagen and elastin, which help tighten the skin.

Microneedling can also help the skin absorb topical products like creams and serums.

The PRP is derived from your own blood and contains blood cells loaded with growth factors and protein, which aid tissue repair and regeneration.

PRP can be applied topically after microneedling, a minimally painful procedure that some describe as the feeling of an electric toothbrush being passed over your skin.

Maintaining sterile equipment is important, especially when the procedure is being done at home, in order to minimize the risk of infection.

What other cosmetic work has Jasmine had done?

Jasmine can add PRP microneedling to her already long list of cosmetic procedures.

Jasmine has completely transformed her appearance since her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days debut.

The Panamanian native has had breast augmentation, a Brazilian butt lift, lower and upper blepharoplasty (removing excess eyelid skin), lip filler injections, lip blushing, and Botox injections.

Although she’s come under intense scrutiny for her ever-changing looks, Jasmine isn’t stopping in her quest to look beautiful and youthful.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC.