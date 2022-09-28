Janet Jackson comments on Big Brother 24 win for Taylor Hale

Taylor Hale won the Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale seems to have a fan in Janet Jackson, as the singer stopped by to leave a comment on her first social media post since getting out of the house.

“When you walk the path I walked in the game, there’s no room left for humility,” began a post that Taylor left on Instagram this week.

“First Black Woman to win Big Brother. First Houseguest to win the game & America’s Favorite Player. History made TWICE over in one night!” Taylor also added to her post.

As she noted, Taylor won America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer, with a majority of fans of the show voting for her over the other members of the BB24 cast.

Today, Janet Jackson left a comment on Taylor’s message, leading to a lot of buzz in the comments section of her Instagram post. And that buzz will certainly grow as more fans of the show learn what has taken place.

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Hale winning Big Brother 24

“💖💖💖,” Janet Jackson wrote to Taylor Hale.

The message isn’t exactly extensive, but it has certainly made a huge impact.

Quite a few Big Brother alums also left words of support for the BB24 winner.

“YASSS SO insanely proud of you. You are a QUEEN and so so deserving. LOVE YOU SO MUCH❤️,” Big Brother 23 cast member Britini D’Angelo wrote.

“Even more amazing is that this caption IS you still being humble. History made more than twice! You got multiple #firsts!!! #historymaker #haleyeah 💐👑🏆💐👑🏆,” Kyland Young from BB23 posted.

Janet Jackson and Big Brother alums congratulated Taylor on winning Big Brother 24. Pic credit: @TaylorMack/Instagram

More Big Brother to come

A huge announcement was also just made that Big Brother 25 is coming to CBS in Summer 2023. Applications are already open, giving even more people a shot at competing for that $750,000 prize in the near future.

Since we recently saw a season of just returners with the BB22 cast, it is very likely that the BB25 cast will be made up entirely of people who are new to the game. That’s a good thing, as it gives the viewers new people to cheer on.

Regarding the way that BB24 came to an end, Monte Taylor revealed that he was shocked by the outcome. Monte talked about how he was convinced that he was about to become the BB24 winner and that he was surprised about the jury votes.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.