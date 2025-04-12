Janelle Brown shares never-before-seen photos of late son Garrison found on his camera

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a piece of her late son Garrison’s life with her fans.

April 10 marked what would have been Garrison’s 26th birthday.

Janelle has been commemorating Garrison’s life on Instagram since then.

On April 11, she posted a previously unseen series of photos from Garrison’s camera.

The photos were captured by Merrill Beck, Garrison’s cousin with whom he shared a close relationship.

Janelle and Merrill uploaded the photos on Instagram in identical posts.

Janelle Brown uploads photos from Garrison’s camera

The first post included a carousel of four photos, all of Garrison in nature, surrounded by beautiful backdrops of mountains, lakes, and streams.

“These are photos Garrison never shared,” the accompanying caption began.

“I’m going through the photos I found on his camera to share with others. I’m curating them based off which ones I think are an expression of his artistic talent or seem meaningful,” the caption continued.

A second Instagram post featured three more of Garrison’s photos.

This set saw Garrison smiling as he posed among white birch trees.

“More from Garrison,” read the caption.

Garrison’s family members pay tribute to him on his birthday

In honor of Garrison’s birthday, other members of the Brown family posted on social media to commemorate his life.

His older brother, Hunter Brown, shared some photos of happy times with Garrison.

He captioned them with a quote from Dr. Seuss that reads, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

“Remember to spend the time you have with those you love!” Hunter added. “Happy Birthday to my Boi! Love you, dude!”

Christine Brown Woolley, who helped raise Garrison as his second mom, also reserved a permanent spot on her Instagram feed to commemorate him on his birthday.

She also included a carousel of photos, some of which included Garrison’s father, Kody Brown.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Garrison! Miss you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories we cherish so much!” Christine wrote in her caption.

A day later, Christine took to Instagram again, this time to acknowledge the grief she’s experiencing since Garrison’s death.

Christine uploaded a photo of herself overlooking the mountains from her Utah home while sipping a mug of coffee.

“Grief has shaped me, softened me, and in many ways, strengthened me. It reminds me to love deeper, speak kinder, and hold tighter to the moments that matter,” she wrote.

“You can live in the light, even with a broken heart. You can feel joy, even while you’re crying. Both are sacred. Both are real,” Christine concluded.

Garrison’s passing will be included in the Sister Wives Season 19 storyline

Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on March 5, 2024.

His cause of death was officially ruled a suicide as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Ethanol intoxication, better known as alcohol poisoning, was also a contributing factor in Garrison’s death, with blood alcohol levels nearly four times the legal limit, per a report shared by PEOPLE.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Garrison’s death will be featured in the second half of Sister Wives Season 19.

To commemorate Garrison’s life, the Brown family will share their favorite memories of him and the things he held special in his heart.

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c on TLC.