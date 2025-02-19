Janelle Brown says she didn’t ‘compare notes’ with her sister wives when it came to sex

Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown may have shared a husband, but one thing they didn’t share was details about their sex lives with Kody Brown.

It’s one topic that Kody’s wives kept to themselves.

Once married to four women simultaneously, Kody was a busy man in more ways than one.

But his four spouses didn’t talk about the intimate aspects of their marriages with one another.

As Janelle Brown recently revealed, it was off-limits for her, Meri, Christine, and Robyn.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During an appearance on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s podcast, Sibling Revelry, Janelle, along with her former sister wife, Christine Brown, opened up about living a polygamist lifestyle.

One topic of discussion was how Kody could meet all of his wives’ needs–including their intimate ones.

Christine Brown dishes on feeling jealous after Robyn married Kody

Christine admitted she didn’t feel jealousy until Robyn entered the picture in 2010.

Because Kody was so focused on Robyn and her kids, Christine’s jealousy came to the surface.

When Kody’s “capacity wasn’t growing anymore” and her needs weren’t being met, Christine admitted jealousy “really started to creep in.”

“And even the intimate part of [everyone’s needs being met], it’s not… doesn’t matter. Like, it’s just part of the deal. There’s no jealousy when it comes to that stuff?” asked host Oliver Hudson.

Janelle added, “Well, you’re not comparing notes. Everybody’s relationship is very separate.”

“You don’t talk about that,” added Christine.

Janelle continued, telling Oliver that she and her sister wives “respected the sanctity” of the other marriages.

Janelle ‘didn’t really care’ about Kody’s sex lives with his other wives

Oliver wasn’t buying it. He felt there must have been some chat about their sex lives when the cameras cut.

“Nope,” Janelle said adamantly. “Never. Cuz I just didn’t feel like that was my business, and I didn’t feel like it would be helpful to know, so I didn’t really care.”

Christine added, “It was four separate marriages, and we kept them separate as far as the intimacy was [concerned].”

Although the ladies didn’t discuss their sex lives with each other, Janelle admitted that they did gripe about their husband in other ways.

“There were definitely things we would b***h at [Kody] about,” Christine chimed in.

Kody has implied that Janelle used him for sex

While each of Kody’s wives’ sex lives was not up for discussion amongst each other, he has hinted at some of the sexual relations with his wives on their show, Sister Wives.

Kody has been the most outspoken about his (former) sex life with Janelle.

The father of 18 has commented that Janelle was only interested in him for his appearance and his wads of cash.

“So Janelle’s not in love with me. I think she thinks I’m hot,” Kody said during an episode of Sister Wives. “I got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in.”

During a Sister Wives Tell All, Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan, “Janelle has always seen me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity.”

“I felt like a piece of meat!” Kody exclaimed.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.