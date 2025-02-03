Janelle Brown ‘mourns loss’ as she ditches jewelry Kody designed for her: ‘It was time’ to ‘leave it’

Out with the old, in with the new.

Janelle Brown experienced an emotional moment as she symbolized her new life transitions.

During the February 2 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle embarked on a road trip with Christine Brown.

Janelle packed up her life in Flagstaff to begin a new chapter in North Carolina with her daughter, Madison, and her family.

During their long trip across the country, Janelle, Christine, Christine’s husband, David Woolley, and Christine’s daughter, Truely, stopped in Holbrook, Arizona, at a unique landmark called The Plotz Plot.

The “pilgrimage site,” as Janelle described it, features a small, orange metal shed with a sign that reads, “For those experiencing a life transition: This is a place to leave behind a piece of your former self.”

The idea is that visitors leave a former item from their old lives behind as they set about their new lives amidst personal transformations.

Janelle left behind a piece of her former life: Kody’s custom-made necklace

With North Carolina on the horizon, custom-made jewelry is the perfect way for Janelle to symbolize her next chapter while leaving her old story behind.

Janelle left behind a necklace that Kody had designed for her when Robyn launched her online jewelry business, My Sisterwife’s Closet.

“If you have a big life transition, you’re going to leave something behind and step into the new life,” shared Janelle.

“Kody designed necklaces for all his wives, and mine was this tree,” Janelle explained. “So I’m leaving behind the necklace that Kody designed for me. I’m going to make my own tree.”

Janelle ‘mourned the loss’ of Kody’s necklace

Although Janelle admitted she loved the design of the tree on the necklace, it symbolized her ex-husband, Kody, so she was ready to let it go.

“It’s nice to make the gesture of just leaving that life behind,” Janelle confessed.

And while Janelle enjoyed the trip, calling it “very worth the stop,” she still felt some sorrow about leaving Kody’s necklace in the shed.

“I really did sort of mourn the loss of the necklace when I walked away because I loved it, but it was time to kind of leave it,” said Janelle.

Kody custom-designed necklaces for his wives in Season 6 of Sister Wives

The episode featured a flashback to the episode in which Kody presented each of his four wives with their individually custom-designed necklaces.

At the time, Janelle told Kody that she was “so in love with” it.

Christine gushed over Janelle’s jewelry, too, telling her that the black color of the necklace was “so extremely awesome.”

Kody’s other three wives were in love with their specially designed pieces, too… well, all but one.

Longtime Sister Wives viewers may remember the scene when Kody presented each wife with their necklace in Vegas

The moment played out during Season 6 of Sister Wives in Episode 10, Polygamist Marriage Therapy.

Meri received a heart with the word “Fidelis,” the Latin word for loyalty, written across a scroll and was topped off with a crown.

Robyn’s necklace featured a phoenix and a heart. Kody explained that it symbolized Robyn, who was “burned down in a bad experience and then came out of it, kind of like a goddess.”

Christine’s necklace was heart-shaped with a pixie on the side to symbolize a “pixie queen sitting on the moon.”

Christine was the only one of Kody’s wives who didn’t like her gift.

She complained to Kody, admitting she disliked the etching, which made it look “harsh.”

In the episode, Janelle revealed she was “floored” to receive her necklace even though she isn’t a “jewelry person.”

Kody’s idea for Janelle’s necklace came from her being an Earth element. He wanted to design something that “connected” her to the earth.

“As much as she wants to be an independent woman, she knows that we’re in a marriage and that she likes having me be the king,” Kody said in the episode.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.