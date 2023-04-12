Robyn Brown to revamp her online boutique My Sisterwife’s Closet

Amid rumors that Robyn Brown and her husband, Kody Brown, are experiencing financial difficulties, the Sister Wives star is reportedly relaunching her My Sisterwife’s Closet boutique.

Sister Wives viewers will likely remember during Season 5 when Robyn proposed her idea to Kody and the rest of his then-wives, Janelle, Christine, and Meri.

The rest of the spouses were hesitant to get on board with Robyn’s proposal to earn money for the Brown family, especially business-minded Janelle.

Despite the apprehension surrounding Robyn’s plans, the family went through with her idea, and My Sisterwife’s Closet was soon in business.

The now-defunct company sold women’s jewelry inspired by Robyn’s designs, including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

Now, a Sister Wives source tells The Sun that Robyn is looking to bring My Sisterwife’s Closet back as a way to add another stream of income to support her and Kody’s spending habits.

Sister Wives insider says Robyn Brown is ‘trying to rebuild’ My Sisterwife’s Closet

“Robyn is trying to rebuild her Sisterwife’s closet and rebrand it. Her jewelry collection was a success, and she wants to make a comeback and have greater success,” the insider told the publication.

Apparently, Robyn’s fans have been “begging” her to bring back the business, which went belly up following the coronavirus pandemic.

The jewelry boutique, launched in 2012, shares a message on its website, telling potential customers, “WE’LL BE BACK SOON! We are busy updating the store for you. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed!”

On the company’s website blog, Robyn also talks about how the idea for the company came about. According to Kody’s fourth and last wife standing, Meri was an integral part of the plan.

Robyn continued to be the business leader for My Sisterwife’s Closet when Kody’s other wives bowed out

“My Sisterwife’s Closet was originally my dream, but Meri was supportive from the very beginning, and she and I worked well together,” Robyn writes.

Robyn also wrote that she “continued to push” Kody, Janelle, and Christine to agree to her business idea, too, and felt as though the business would help them “bond.”

Robyn admitted that not all of Kody’s wives were as thrilled about the idea of a jewelry collection and ventured off into their own business endeavors, leaving Robyn as the sole wife in charge of the business.

Meri, Christine, Kody, Janelle, and Robyn pose for a photo on the My Sisterwife’s Closet website. Pic credit: MySisterwifesCloset.com

My Sisterwife’s Closet was still active with the Arizona Corporation Commission as of May 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic came about. The last post on its Instagram feed was made in March 2019 and advertised the Ronchelle “Adore” Dog Tag Sterling Silver Double-Sided Pendant and Chain, which comes with a price tag of $112.49.

It’s unclear whether Robyn has contributed financially to the family other than via My Sisterwife’s Closet. During Season 17 of Sister Wives, Janelle revealed that the family used the profits from selling her home in Las Vegas to fund Robyn’s $222,500 down payment on her sprawling Flagstaff home, which she currently shares with Kody and their five children.

Meanwhile, Janelle was living in an RV while Kody and the other wives put a pause on their plans to build on their property at Coyote Pass.

Now that the family is no longer polygamous, it looks as though their property at Coyote Pass is essentially worthless, as far as their plans to live near each other were concerned.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.