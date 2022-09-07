Christine Brown and Janelle Brown enjoy road trip ahead of Sister Wives Season 17 premiere

Christine and Janelle continue to spend time together amid Christine’s split from Kody. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw and @janellebrown117/Instagram

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown may be former sister wives, but the duo has remained close friends.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is just around the corner, and previews have teased plenty of drama to come.

The events leading up to Christine’s split from Kody Brown will unfold this season after viewers watched her pack up his belongings last season and stack them in her garage, much to Kody’s surprise.

Despite saying goodbye to her plural marriage and to polygamy altogether, Christine has remained close with her former sister wife and Kody’s second wife, Janelle.

The blonde beauties recently took a road trip together and shared some lighthearted footage from their trip with their fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Christine shared the footage, which Janelle filmed, since Christine was driving for the excursion.

Christine Brown and former sister wife Janelle Brown road trip together

“Car confessions!” Christine excitedly proclaimed, as she often does while recording from her car in her IG Stories. “Janelle and I are on a road trip today.”

Christine shared a story about Janelle being uncomfortable with her driving. Janelle supported Christine’s statement as she playfully chimed in, “I have to be on my phone a lot so I don’t pay attention to the road.”

Next, Christine shared that she once was extremely fearful of flying and teased how she deals with her apprehension: “I just pretend like I’m Janelle in the car with me driving, and you know what? I’m fine, so I don’t even fear flying anymore at all.”

Christine’s admission garnered a laugh from Janelle, who said she’s been working on being a better passenger when driving with Kody’s ex-wife. Christine showed her support for Janelle’s improvement, telling her that she’s “super, super proud” of her. Janelle then wished their fans a “Happy Tuesday car drive day” before signing off.

Christine and Janelle looked like they were having a blast, enjoying each other’s company for the drive. They didn’t share where they were headed, but it’s likely a personal trip or one related to plugging their pink Plexus drinks, as they’re both ambassadors for the brand.

Christine spoke of Janelle’s support ahead of Sister Wives Season 17 premiere

Ahead of Sunday’s Season 17 debut, Christine talked to PEOPLE about her relationship with Janelle compared to Kody’s other wives, Meri and Robyn Brown.

Christine said that once she broke the news to Kody and his other wives that she was leaving their plural marriage, she no longer spoke to Meri or Robyn: “As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that.”

The 50-year-old mom of six also revealed that Janelle showed her support since day one amid her recent split from Kody.

“Janelle and I are really good friends,” Christine shared. “She’s been supportive from the get-go.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.