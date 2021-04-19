Jana Duggar spends time in Florida — Was John-David her chaperone?

Jana Duggar may have seen Stephen Wissmann while she was in Florida. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar spent the weekend in Florida with her twin brother, John-David Duggar, and his family.

She shared a video of portions of the Sun ‘n Fun airshow, prompting speculation she may have been there to see her rumored boyfriend, Stephen Wissmann.

Was John-David her chaperone for spending time with the man she allegedly is involved with?

It is possible, mainly because the siblings are close, and Jana has a great relationship with her sister-in-law, Abbie Grace Burnett.

Is Jana Duggar courting?

After years of rumors about Jana Duggar and her love life, this time appears to hold more weight than the many other romance rumors that have plagued her in the past.

There was photographic evidence of Jana sitting next to Stephen Wissmann at the family Christmas celebration with his family in Nebraska. The Duggars didn’t appear to be there, which was another point in speculating the courtship was happening.

John-David Duggar is a pilot, as are a few other family members. It would make sense that the profession or hobby would be attractive to her.

Last season on Counting On, Jana did discuss her love life a bit with Abbie Grace while getting her hair done, and she was adamant that the right man had not yet come along.

What has Jana Duggar been up to?

Aside from showing up more on social media, Jana Duggar has been busy helping her family with the weddings that have taken place this year.

Two of her brothers, Justin and Jedidiah Duggar, tied the knot in a matter of a few weeks. They are off building their new families, and Jana remains at home helping with the house and other things as she waits for her turn to marry and have children.

Recently, Jana shared a video of her time at the Vintage Market with Anna Duggar. The footage sparked concern that her sister-in-law was expecting her seventh child. She and Josh Duggar have yet to comment on it, but Jana drew a lot of attention for it.

Rumors have circulated that a confirmation of a courtship would be coming from the Duggar regarding Jana and Stephen Wissmann. Neither has denied a relationship, which is unusual, especially because shortly after a couple is linked, they either confirm or another rumor starts to offset the first.

It is possible that Jana Duggar asked John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett to chaperone her time with Stephen Wissmann. After all, who better than your pilot brother to be there with you?

Counting On is currently on hiatus.