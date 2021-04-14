Jana Duggar shares video, causes more speculation Anna Duggar is expecting seventh child

Jana Duggar shared a video and followers caught a glimpse of Anna Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar shared an Instagram video sparking some more speculation about Anna Duggar expecting her seventh child.

There were rumblings about this a few months ago when Jessa Duggar shared a birthday party video where Anna looked like she may have a baby bump.

As of now, Anna has not commented on the speculation. She has refrained from sharing new photos of herself, though. In the photo Claire Spivey shared of all of the Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law, Anna hid in the back row.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On fans want to know if Anna Duggar is expecting

On Instagram, Jana Duggar shared a video of the vintage popup that Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar attended last week. She shared some of the set up stations, and in one of the scenes, Anna Duggar is seen walking with her hand in her cardigan, blocking the side view of her body.

Fans took to the comment section to ask about Anna. One said, “Ok…pregnant Anna and your left hand in your pocket! We want to know all the happenings of you. 🥰🇨🇦”

The one before that commented, “I didn’t realize Anna was expecting again. When is she due?”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

Many other fans came to the Duggar-in-law’s defense and called out these comments about Anna Duggar’s body. Asking a woman if she is expecting can be taken offensively, and given that there has been no comment from the former reality TV star, that may be the case.

Anna Duggar could be pregnant

Typically, Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar welcome a little one every second year. Maryella was born in November 2019, so any time in 2021 would fit the bill.

Several of the Duggar women who welcomed babies during the 2019 Duggar baby boom have gone on to welcome another baby. Kendra Caldwell welcomed her third child with Joseph Duggar back in February, and Jessa Duggar is welcoming her fourth child with Ben Seewald later this summer.

Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed her rainbow baby back in August 2020 after suffering a devastating miscarriage halfway through her pregnancy in 2019. Anna, Lauren Swanson, and Abbie Grace Burnett are the three who have yet to announce a pregnancy.

For now, Counting On fans will have to keep their eyes on Anna Duggar’s Instagram page for updates. There hasn’t been a comment from her, and there may not be until she is ready.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.