James Duggar posed with Tyler Hutchins, showing off his growing family

James Duggar shared some family photos. Pic credit: TLC

James Duggar isn’t super active on social media, but he often updates his Instagram stories with videos from working at various job sites.

James often blends in with the crowd as one of the least vocal Duggar siblings. He got a little more hyped when Jana Duggar was dealing with hate because of the mishap while she was babysitting, putting up an “I stand with Jana” picture on his story.

Now, it looks like he is getting more interested in showing off some rarely-seen family members.

James Duggar shows off how grown-up Tyler Hutchins is

On his Instagram story, James Duggar shared a photo he took alongside a friend and his adopted brother, Tyler Hutchins.

Long-time followers of the Duggars know that Tyler is Michelle Duggar’s great-nephew. Her niece could not care for him, and Michelle and Jim Bob stepped in when her sister could no longer do it.

He has been a part of the family for years and is now their youngest son. Tyler is incredibly close to Jackson Duggar, as the two were often seen together doing everything as a team.

Since Jackson has been off at ALERT camp in Texas, it seems Tyler is paling around with James now.

Pic credit: @jamesaduggar/Instagram

James Duggar shows off nephew

In another slide on his Instagram story, James Duggar is holding a baby boy. The little one only is tiny, so it’s assumed to be Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s son, Truett.

Jed and Katey welcomed their little boy last month. They haven’t shared a lot about the little boy, but he looks to be getting plenty of attention from the family.

Pic credit: @jamesaduggar/Instagram

Truett is the latest grandchild to be born and the first confirmed boy to break the long-running girl streak. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will welcome a little boy next month, and he will add to the new grandchild total, making two boys in a row.

James has remained close to Jill and Derick despite their separation from the family. He showed up at Derick’s law school graduation last year and did something special for his nephew, Israel, on his birthday.

While he is one of the younger Duggar siblings, James seems friendly with everyone. Hanging on to his relationship with Jill Duggar and spending time with his nephew Truett shows that he is a family man.