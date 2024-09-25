Jake Anderson mourns the death of Tom Brossard in latest Deadliest Catch episode

The Discovery Channel’s hit series Deadliest Catch delivers another emotional blow to Captain Jake Anderson in its latest episode.

In Tuesday’s episode of Deadliest Catch, intense challenges unfolded across the fleet.

Captain Sig Hansen was thrown off course when an Arctic storm struck the Northwestern during its initial attempt to haul in Golden King crabs.

Jake Anderson faced a heartbreaking moment as he dealt with losing his longtime engineer, Tom Brossard.

Meanwhile, Monte Colburn had to take over the Wizard after his brother, Captain Keith Colburn, unexpectedly collapsed in the wheelhouse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The episode delivered high-stakes drama as the crews contended with nature’s wrath and personal tragedy.

Jake Anderson reacts to the death of Tom Brossard

In the September 24 episode, Anderson receives a phone call from his wife, Jenna, who tearfully informs him of the passing of his close friend, Tom Brossard, a former engineer on Anderson’s previous vessel, the F/V Saga.

The news comes as a devastating shock to Anderson, who had worked alongside Brossard during the reconstruction of the Saga, a boat that held significant meaning to him.

In the emotionally charged scene, Jenna tells Anderson, “It’s Tom,” to which the worried captain replies, “Is he OK?” Tragically, she reveals that Brossard died of a sudden heart attack.

Overwhelmed with grief, Anderson refers to Brossard as his “best friend” and recounts their time rebuilding the boat from bow to stern, a bond that deepened their friendship over the years. Brossard passed away in January 2024 in the Philippines at 64​.

Jake Anderson has faced other tragedies on Deadliest Catch

The loss of Brossard is just one of several tragedies that have impacted Anderson this year. In June, Anderson’s uncle, Nick Mavar Jr., died at the age of 59 after a medical emergency in a boatyard in Alaska. Mavar was a longtime deckhand on the F/V Northwestern and a familiar face to fans, appearing in nearly 100 episodes of Deadliest Catch before leaving the show in 2021. Anderson has spoken openly about the significant influence his uncle had on his life, particularly during his battle with substance abuse, and he paid tribute to him on social media​.

2024 has proven to be a particularly tough year for Anderson, who also faced financial hardships after losing ownership of the F/V Saga due to issues with a business partner. Despite these struggles, Anderson continues to persevere, returning to work alongside his mentor, Captain Sig Hansen, aboard the F/V Northwestern​.

Deadliest Catch continues to highlight the dangers and emotional toll of life at sea, and this episode brings another reminder of the close-knit bonds shared by those in the fishing industry.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel, with episodes available for streaming on Max.