Deadliest Catch Star Nick Mavar Dead At 59, Cause Of Death Revealed

Nick Mavar, known for appearing on Discovery Channel’s reality franchise Deadliest Catch, passed away on Thursday in Naknek, Alaska.

Bristol Bay Police Chief Jeffrey Eldie confirmed Mavar’s death to TMZ. He was 59 years old.

Mavar experienced a medical emergency at a boatyard in Naknek on Thursday afternoon, Chief Eldie reported.

The Buffalo Beach Police Department declined to provide details regarding the nature of the medical emergency, stating that it is too early in the investigation to draw conclusions.

However, Nick’s family has been notified of this tragic news.

Despite paramedics’ efforts, Mavar was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The cause of death was determined to be natural causes, per Deadline.

Nick Mavar Starred In Deadliest Catch Spin-offs

Mavar was a prominent figure on Deadliest Catch, featuring in 98 episodes from 2005 to 2021 and several spin-offs, including Deadliest Catch: Siberian Winter and Deadliest Catch: The Bait.

He maintained Sig Hansen’s F/V Northwestern and its mechanical equipment as a deckhand.

His departure from the series followed a severe medical incident in December 2020 when his appendix ruptured while onboard – a situation documented on the show.

Following the incident, Mavar filed a lawsuit against the owners of the F/V Northwestern, alleging the lack of a proper plan to secure medical assistance during the pandemic. The boat owners, in turn, sued the show’s production company for similar reasons.

Mavar was a familiar and beloved face to fans, holding a significant role on the Northwestern, captained by Hansen, the franchise’s de-facto elder statesman.

Mavar was also Jake Anderson’s uncle, a former greenhorn on the Northwestern who became a deckhand and eventually the captain of the Saga. Mavar played a pivotal role in Anderson’s life, helping him overcome addiction.

In 2021, Anderson posted a heartfelt tribute to his uncle online, stating, “I love you uncle Nick Mavar you are the embodiment of fisherman. Thank you for pulling me out of the mire so many years ago.”

Mavar’s death coincides with another somber moment for the Deadliest Catch community. Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski recently disclosed his prostate cancer diagnosis, and in 2020, Wichrowski’s deck boss, Nick McGlashan, died due to addiction.

In 2019, Deadliest Catch cinematographer Zac McFarlane passed away tragically.

After departing from the series, Nick has reportedly spent time around Alaska’s Bristol Bay of late, captaining his salmon boat and keeping a low profile.

He left behind a wife, Julie, and three children.