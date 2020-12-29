Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has died, no cause of death revealed


Nick McGlashan takes a selfie for Instagram
Nick McGlashan has been a regular feature on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch since 2013. Pic credit: @therealnickmcglashan/Instagram

One of the stars of Deadliest Catch, Nick McGlashan, has died. He was 33 years old.

The fisherman who worked as a deck boss on the Discovery Channel show passed away on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee. The cause of death has not been determined.

McGlashan has been a regular feature on Deadliest Catch since 2013 and had appeared in a total of 78 episodes since then.

He has been center stage in many of the trials and tribulations of the Summer Bay fishing vessel as they’ve battled high seas and hard work.

A statement delivered by a Discovery spokesperson read: “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time. Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge.”

The statement concluded: “He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

Nick McGlashan was a 7th generation fisherman

McGlashan comes from a long line of fishermen and is the seventh generation to take up the trade. He was born into a fishing community in Alaska and had been working the boats since he was just 7 years old.

McGlashan has struggled in the past with alcohol and drug addiction. He was even suspended from the show during Season 13 and ended up in rehab.

In an episode in May 2017, Captain Wild Bill had to severely reprimand McGlashan after he caught him inebriated on the boat. At the time, Bill expressed concerns over his shipmate’s health.

McGlashan has been public about his addictions and once wrote: “My life went from Bering Sea badass to full-blown junkie very rapidly.”

“Hidden from me was that passion I had for life,” he wrote. “Taken from me was my ability to live. I was at war with my addiction and it was winning.”

Tributes poured in for Nick McGlashan on Twitter

Tributes from fans and friends poured into Twitter as news broke of the tragic death.

One fan wrote: “My heart is broken. Nick McGlashan was one of my favorite guys on” the show.

Fan pays tribute to Nick McGlashan on Twitter
Pic credit: @carrie_o64/Twitter

Another fan wrote, “this guy was immense on Deadliest Catch” and then sent their “condolences to Bill, all the crew of the Summer Bay, and all the family and friends of Nick.”

Entertainment reporter Anna Rummer tweeted that she was “devastated” to hear about his passing.

She also wrote about her time on the Summer Bay and how McGlashan had made her feel at home and how he “was such a warm, fun presence.”

Rest in peace, Nick McGlashan.

