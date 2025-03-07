Jackie Goldschneider feels unsafe returning to RHONJ with Danielle Cabral

Jackie Goldschneider is drawing a clear line in the sand about which cast members she wants on the show and which ones she wants gone.

Not surprisingly, Danielle Cabral is on her hit list after her altercation with Jennifer Aydin in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In a recent interview, Jackie stated she would not feel “particularly safe” with Danielle back on the show.

Meanwhile, the mom of four did not have the same energy for Jennifer, whom many viewers blamed for starting the fight with Danielle.

The jury is still out on who, if anyone, of the current cast will return next season, or if the franchise will get a RHONY-style reboot.

All the cast members are eager to reclaim their roles, but due to the major division within the group, that’s not an option.

Jackie, who was demoted to a friend last season, wants to return with her current alliance, her new bestie Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jenn Fessler.

RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider does not feel safe around Danielle Cabral

Jackie was a guest on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea and was asked about the new season of RHONJ.

Everyone is still waiting with bated breath for the network to decide what’s next for the troubled franchise.

However, Jackie already knows who she does and doesn’t want back for Season 15.

Referencing the fight between Danielle and Jennifer, the 48-year-old reasoned that there should be a no-tolerance policy for physical violence.

“I think once you put your hands on somebody in an altercation, you should be gone,” said Jackie, adding that she does not want to be on the show with Danielle.

“I don’t feel particularly safe, that if I had an argument with her, that I wouldn’t get punched in the face,” she exclaimed. “So I wouldn’t want to see Danielle back.”

Jackie wants Rachel Fuda gone from the show

Danielle is not the only person Jackie doesn’t want to see next season; she’s also not keen on Rachel or her husband John Fuda’s return.

“Rachel was so mean last season,” said Jackie. “She was just not in a good mood, mean and I worry about her spouse and his past.”

However, the RHONJ star reasoned that if Rachel returned to being “a little lighter,” the way she was during her first season, then she would be okay with her being back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.