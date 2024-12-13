Jackie Goldschneider called a ‘pick me’ as RHONJ star proves she’s still friends with Teresa Giudice

Jackie Goldschneider is sticking it to the naysayers who said her friendship with Teresa Giudice was all for show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted photos with her new bestie, proving that their relationship is still going strong.

Jackie’s husband Evan Goldschneider was also there for the festive night out with Teresa and her beau, Luis Ruelas.

The foursome snapped photos of their double date, which were later posted online, and, as you can imagine, the critics are going off in the comments.

Jackie quickly shared the snaps on her page and people are calling her a “pick me girl” and a “clown.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

RHONJ fans are convinced this unexpected friendship is a strategic ploy to help Teresa snag a spot in the next season.

Let’s see if this convenient pairing will work in their favor.

Jackie Goldschneider proves her friendship with Teresa Giudice is still going strong

Jackie wants the world to know that her friendship with Teresa is anything but fake, as she shared snaps from a double date with their husbands, Evan and Luis.

The foursome grabbed a bit to eat at Felina Ridgewood in New Jersey and posed for photos afterward.

The first snap showed Jackie with her arm around Teresa’s neck as the OG leaned in close for a selfie.

The second photo showed the husbands in the mix, smiling in front of a stunning Christmas tree.

“Tis’ the season to #sleigh! 😉❄️✨ Thank you @felinarestaurants for the perfect night!” Jackie captioned the Instagram post.

RHONJ fans call Jackie a “pick me girl”

Jackie knows by now to expect backlash over her friendship with Teresa and that’s exactly what happened when she posted the images.

Someone commented, “One min y’all friends than yall not, yall expose each other for storylines and wonder why the show is fake and forced.”

“Making friends with the enemy after what she said about Evan at his bday party makes u a bigger clown than she is,” reasoned someone else.

One viewer said, “Literally all Jackie ever wanted was to be Teresa’s friend 😂 used Melissa at first, but that backfired and somehow managed to worm her way in. I mean, what a way to fangirl 😂.”

Someone exclaimed, “Such a joke. The audience is on to you, babe. No one believes this is real.”

Another added, “Jackie is such a pick me girl.”

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Are you surprised Jackie and Teresa have maintained their friendship since the season wrapped?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.