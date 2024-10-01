Jackie Goldscheider branded a ‘follower’ for supporting RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 may be over, but viewers still tell the cast what they think of them.

Jackie Goldschneider didn’t have the best season after falling out of favor with many of the show’s most passionate fans.

There was much back-and-forth as she turned her back on one-time friend Margaret Josephs in favor of getting closer to Teresa Giudice.

As a result, many viewers are skeptical of Jackie and Teresa’s friendship because they feel it was a strategic move from Jackie to remain on the show.

Jackie left the season finale taping with most of the cast talking badly about her after it emerged that she had Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife in her home.

But Teresa was able to put that aside because the pair were at odds after the original star brought cheating rumors about Jackie’s husband to the show.

This week, Teresa shared photos of an event she attended with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Angie Katsanevas.

Fans are questioning Jackie’s motives

The comments section was filled with excited fans, but one fan called out Jackie’s reaction.

Jackie shared love heart emojis, and someone wrote back, “You’re such a follower.”

Jackie is called out. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The lawyer and author seemingly decided against responding, which isn’t too surprising.

We’d be surprised if the RHONJ ladies paid attention to anything fans said nowadays.

Just like the show has become toxic, viewers’ social media commentary has become something akin to The Hunger Games.

It got so bad that Teresa tried to shut down trolls because it got too much for everyone involved.

The only thing we can surmise from Jackie’s message of support is that she and Teresa are still on good terms.

There’s no telling whether they’re close, but they’re at least cordial and supportive of each other’s endeavors.

Jackie and Teresa probably won’t share the screen together again

It’s hard to imagine them returning to RHONJ together because the series is headed for a major revamp.

Over the last few months, Andy Cohen and various cast members have touched upon that fact.

The show isn’t in as dire a place as we first thought because the on-air ratings for all Real Housewives shows are collapsing.

RHONJ’s numbers make it look like a resilient hit compared to RHOSLC and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Either way, Jackie probably won’t even be in contention for a comeback.

She didn’t exactly earn herself viewers last season and lied for a good chunk of the finale when Margaret brought the truth about Luis’ ex-wife to the dinner table.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.