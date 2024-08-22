It’s a boy for MAFS alum Amber Bowles and her husband Kevin Laltoo

The Married at First Sight family celebrated as another baby entered the fold.

This time it’s Amber Bowles and her husband Kevin Laltoo who deserve congratulations after welcoming their first child.

The first-time parents announced the birth of their baby boy and shared an adorable photo of the newborn.

Meanwhile, some MAFS fans might be surprised that Amber and Kevin are man and wife since they didn’t have a traditional wedding.

Monsters and Critics posted about the duo’s engagement in late 2023 when Amber showed off her stunning ring on social media after a tropical getaway with her boo.

The Season 9 alum later shared more good news by showing off her growing baby bump while on vacation in Tokyo with Kevin.

A few months after the pregnancy news, the couple revealed they had tied the knot, opting for a courthouse wedding.

However, adding to an already exciting 2024, the pair just welcomed their little one.

Amber and Kevin shared details with PEOPLE after welcoming their first child together.

They are now parents to a baby boy, named Kenan who was born on August 13, 2024.

Baby Kenan “weighed 5 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long at birth.”

Amber told the media outlet that her first birthing experience was quite dramatic, noting that she “was rushed to be induced because of severe preeclampsia, which was so scary.”

Luckily though, it all worked out and Amber had a safe delivery.

“I’m so glad he’s here and healthy as can be!” she exclaimed.

The MAFS star posted photos on Instagram a few days before giving birth. She gave her followers a peek at the baby’s nursery and the name they had chosen for their baby boy.

The couple chose a teal color for the theme and were both dressed in teal outfits as a smiling Amber cradled her baby bump.

“I’ve never been happier,” she captioned the post.

MAFS couple Austin and Jessica recently welcomed a baby boy

Another MAFS couple welcomed a baby boy in August as well, Season 10 stars Jessica and Studer and Austin Hurd.

They shared the good news a few days ago after Jessica patiently waited past her due date for the baby to arrive.

Everett Brooks Hurd finally debuted on August 9 weighing “7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 21 inches at birth.”

Jessica posted photos of their second son on Instagram writing, “💙 Everett Brooks 💙 We are so in love already 🥰.”

