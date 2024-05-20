Amber Bowles confirms she’s married as pregnant MAFS alum gets ready to welcome her first child

We’ve suspected for some time that Amber Bowles and her fiance Kevin Laltoo had secretly tied the knot and now it’s been confirmed.

The Married at First Sight star — expecting her first child with Kevin — recently shared the exciting news on social media.

Amber’s post was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from MAFS fans and alums.

Meanwhile, don’t say you didn’t hear it from us first because Monsters and Critics shared the news in April.

We spotted a wedding ring on Amber’s finger while the couple was in Tokyo for what was seemingly their honeymoon but at the time they were keeping things under wraps.

Now it’s all out in the open, but Amber had more updates for her followers.

Pregnant Amber Bowles confirms that she’s already married

Amber took to Instagram to dish about the whirlwind year she’s had and the MAFS alum included photos of her favorite moments.

“In one year we… traveled to Wilmington, Orlando, Maine, Grenada, Puerto Rico, Japan (honestly probably more places I’m forgetting). We got engaged and married at the courthouse lol!” she casually announced.

Amber listed more things she and Kevin have accomplished so far, revealing that they purchased their first home, moved in together, and got an adorable puppy.

Before ending the post, the brunette beauty revealed the gender of her baby adding, “We are starting our family with our sweet baby boy coming in August. I just love you so much @k_lal!!!”

MAFS fans and alums send congratulatory messages to Amber

After Amber shared the happy news about her marriage, several MAFS alums jumped in the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

“SO HAPPY FOR YOU! You deserve this! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Season 1 star Jamie Otis.

“You, my girl, deserve the world and God gave it to ya. So happy for you and Kevin. Can’t wait till we do dinner again with all of us😉 💜,” added Iris Caldwell who’s also getting ready to tie the knot.

Paige Banks told the expectant mama, “Love this for you!”

She also got some kind words from MAFS fans who watched her journey on Season 9.

MAFS alums and fans weigh in. Pic credit; @abowlforlife/Instagram

“I absolutely love this for you!! Been rooting for you since I saw you on tv!! Congrats on the marriage and the baby in August 💙💙,” wrote a commenter.

“There isn’t a mafs fan who isn’t rooting for your happiness!! This is the best. 😍,” wrote someone else.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.