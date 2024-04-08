Is MAFS star Amber Bowles already married? Here’s what we know

Amber Bowles and her fiance Kevin Laltoo are enjoying a vacation in Tokyo, but is this more than just a fun getaway?

The pregnant Married at First Sight star has been posting photos of their travels.

However, her recent Instagram posts hinted that Amber and Kevin are on their honeymoon.

That would mean the couple have already tied the knot and have been keeping it a secret from the world, as they get ready to welcome their first child.

A few days ago, Amber shared the pregnancy news on Instagram with a photo of her growing baby bump, writing, “Baby Laltoo August 2024 🩵🩷 Any guesses on gender?”

Now we’re waiting on the MAFS Season 9 star to make another announcement –that she and Kevin are man and wife.

Did MAFS star Amber Bowles marry her fiance Kevin Laltoo?

Amber posted a photo on her Instagram Story that seemed innocent enough, but it later had us do a double take.

The snap showed Amber and Kevin smiling for a selfie but it was the caption that caught our attention.

“Honeymoonin” she wrote on the photo.

Amber Bowles and Kevin Laltoo pose for a snap. Pic credit: @abowleforlife/Instagram

Another snap that Amber posted of Kevin on her Instagram Story also gave us a major clue that the couple might be married.

The photo showed Kevin sitting inside a coffee shop and you could see a gold band on his ring finger.

“Coffee date. He loves his pic taken,” Amber captioned the post.

Amber Bowles shares a photo of her fiance Kevin. Pic credit: @abowleforlife/Instagram

The MAFS star and her beau got engaged in November of 2023 during a trip to Grenada.

At the time, the couple had been dating for eight months after meeting on the popular dating app, Hinge.

Interestingly, the newly engaged pair told PEOPLE that were unsure where the wedding would take place but Amber and Kevin had already agreed that that their honeymoon would be in Tokyo.

Fast forward a few months and guess what? They’re in Tokyo.

Amber and Kevin have been traveling the world

The soon-to-be parents will have to stay grounded for a little while because Amber is pregnant and won’t be able to travel for quite some time.

However, the travel-loving pair have already ticked a lot of countries off their bucket list since they started dating.

Amber and Kevin have been to Grenada, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico and now they’re honeymooning in Tokyo.

The couple will have to take a break from traveling once they return to the U.S. to prepare for their baby boy or girl and settle into parenthood once their bundle of joy arrives.

