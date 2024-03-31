MAFS alum Amber Bowles and her fiance are expecting their first child

There’s been a lot of Married at First Sight baby news over the past several days and the latest is from Amber Bowles.

The MAFS alum and her fiance Kevin Laltoo just shared the news that they’re expecting their first child.

The couple is currently in Tokyo enjoying a bit of quality time together before welcoming their little one in the summer.

The exciting parents-to-be shared snaps from their getaway with Amber’s growing baby bump evident in the photos.

This will be the first child for Amber who we met in Season 9 when she was matched with Matt Gwynne.

That turned out to be a complete disaster as we watched the rocky marriage play out during the eight-week experiment, with claims of infidelity thrown into the mix.

The former basketball player denied being unfaithful to Amber, but with other issues plaguing their relationship, the couple eventually parted ways for good.

Amber has long since moved on from that toxic relationship, and has found a happy, healthy romance with her fiance, Kevin.

The couple got engaged in November 2023, and now, they’re starting a family together.

Amber Bowles announces her pregnancy on social media

Amber Bowles is pregnant and she shared the happy news by posting several photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

The images posted online showed Amber and Kevin sightseeing in Ueno, Tokyo.

The first photo showed the MAFS star clad in a gray dress and sneakers as Kevin smiled for the snap, with one arm around Amber and one hand on her stomach.

“Baby Laltoo August 2024 🩵🩷 Any guesses on gender?” she captioned the post.

Amber and Kevin also made a big move earlier this month seemingly in preparation for their growing family.

The 32-year-old posted photos of their vibrant new neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Exciting times over here! Loving our new neighborhood and this gorgeous weather,” said Amber.

MAFS alums congratulate Amber and Kevin after their baby news

After Amber shared the exciting news online her followers took to social media to congratulate the soon-to-be mom.

We spotted several MAFS alums showing love in the comments including Jessica Studer who recently announced her second pregnancy.

“Awww congratulations!! I’m due in August too 🥰 it’s going to be a great month!” she wrote,

Paige Banks, who recently gave birth to her baby girl Nova also wrote, “Congratulations!! We have to wear our Poetic Justice shirts on the same day!”

Rachel Gordillo exclaimed “Oh my goodness!!!! Congratulations!!!!”

Noi Phomassak also added, “Ahhhhhhh congratulations!!!!!!! ❤❤.”

Amber’s post has racked up thousands of likes and comments in the past few hours, with MAFS fans exclaiming excitement about the baby news.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.