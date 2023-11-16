MAFS alum Amber Bowles is engaged after tropical getaway

Married at First Sight has a low success rate, but many disappointed with the show have found love outside the eight-week experiment.

Amber Bowles has something to celebrate because she just got engaged to her doctor boyfriend, Kevin.

The 32-year-old showed off the stunning ring and several photos with her husband-to-be, who popped the question during a trip to the Caribbean.

We first met Amber during Season 9 of the Lifetime series, where she tied the knot with Matt Gwynne.

The pair had a rocky romance throughout the show, including allegations of infidelity, which Matt denied.

Nonetheless, no one was surprised when the couple opted to get a divorce, although that wasn’t easy either.

A year after they agreed to part ways, Amber revealed that they were still legally married because Matt had refused to sign the divorce papers. Eventually, he signed on the dotted line, and they parted ways for good.

Now Amber is ready to walk down the aisle again.

MAFS star Amber Bowles is now engaged

Amber shared many images on Instagram with her now-fiance, Kevin, who popped the question on their trip to Grenada after eight months of dating.

While showing off the stunning sparkler on her ring finger, Amber simply captioned the post, “Love you forever, @k_lal.”

Meanwhile, Kevin put a lot of thought into what Amber assumed was just a vacation to Grenada because the country has a special meaning for both of them, as she revealed during a chat with PEOPLE.

“On the first date, he asked me my favorite place I’ve traveled and I said Grenada, and ironically that’s his favorite place too. He went to med school there,” said the MAFS Season 9 star.

Amber said she thought they would have a laidback getaway at their favorite place, but was pleasantly surprised when Kevin proposed on their “favorite beach.”

Kevin-who hails from Trinidad–met Amber on the dating app Hinge, and the pair had an instant connection during their first date at a Pizza spot in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rest, as they say, is history.

Amber Bowles and her fiance, Kevin, are already planning their honeymoon

Amber revealed that her close friends and family know about her engagement with Kevin, who asked her dad’s permission before popping the question.

The middle school teacher said her dad “gave him his support 100 percent,” and she noted that “everyone is so excited” about the news.

As for where and when the wedding will take place, the couple is still unsure about that, but one thing they can agree on is that their honeymoon will be in Tokyo.

Congrats to Kevin and Amber on their engagement.

