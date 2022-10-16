Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey to blame for Teresa Giudice family feud?

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice speaks out about rift with brother Joe Gorga. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. However, the drama is at an all-time high.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas sat for a panel at BravoCon over the weekend, and she didn’t hold back on her thoughts about her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and their family feud.

Filming has wrapped for Season 13 of the hit Bravo show, so the premiere should be coming in the next few months.

As Teresa Giudice’s wedding was days after the season finale was filmed, Joe and Melissa Gorga opted to skip her wedding after the drama that took place as filming ended.

Currently, things are still rocky between Teresa and Joe. There’s been no resolution; moving forward, Teresa hinted that there might never be.

After being asked about the situation between her and her brother, Teresa explained how “fame and money” ruined their family.

Teresa Giudice speaks out at BravoCon

While sitting on a panel with a moderator, Teresa was asked about how she felt when Joe and Melissa Gorga didn’t attend her August wedding.

Teresa said she was really hurt about her brother not attending the wedding. She talked about how Joe is her only family left because both of her parents are gone now.

During the conversation, she also talked about her cousins, Kathy and Rosie, who she claims backstabbed her. They have been estranged since the cousins left the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star reiterated that fame and money changed her family. That’s what she blames it all on, especially after her cousins and the Gorgas signed on to the show without her knowledge.

Will Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga reconcile?

While the Dancing with the Stars alum didn’t elaborate on whether she will reconcile with her brother, Joe Gorga, the hurt is still there for her.

Teresa Giudice has written off cousins and hasn’t talked to Kathy or Rosie in years. In the past, Teresa has attempted to reconcile over and over with her brother for her parents’ sake. That dynamic has since shifted, and Teresa revealed her focus now is on her children and her new husband, Luis Ruelas.

Since viewers are unclear about what happened between the siblings, more clarity will be given as the episodes play out when the show returns.

