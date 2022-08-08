RHONJ: Melissa and Joe Gorga planned to attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding before ‘unforgivable’ betrayal

Melissa and Joe Gorga are upset with Teresa Giudice over her betrayal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Melissa and Joe Gorga caused quite a stir over the weekend amid claims they would miss Teresa Giuidice’e wedding. And the rumors were true. The couple was indeed absent from the lavish nuptials that took place on Saturday.

Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law had every intention of showing up for the event, but after an “unforgivable” betrayal, the pair opted out.

It all went down while filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale event.

We saw photos of the cast last week after they got dressed up for the lavish 20s party in their vintage outfits, including Melissa, who was clad in a shimmery pink dress and matching head wrap.

The 43-year-old snapped a photo with her husband Joe before they arrived at the event, but things took quite a turn once there. Now the couple’s relationship with Teresa Giudice has been fractured once again.

While the other Jersey women and their husbands all turned up to support the OG and her new beau, Joe and Melissa’s absence was glaring.

Joe and Melissa Gorga cite an ‘unforgivable’ betrayal by Teresa Giudice

Until Thursday of last week, the Gorgas had every intention of attending Luis and Teresa’s wedding, but everything had changed by Friday.

That’s when rumors emerged that The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple would skip the nuptials. That was proven true on Saturday when the now Mr. and Mrs. Ruelas tied the knot in front of 220 guests.

However, sources have told PEOPLE that a false rumor is what caused the Gorgas to miss the event.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” stated an insider. “They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

The source also pointed out the absence of Teresa’s cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri and noted, “It’s telling that Teresa didn’t have one relative at her wedding but that’s the choice Teresa made.”

Joe and Melissa Gorga are tired of Teresa Giudice’s ongoing attacks

Another source told the media outlet that the Gorgas have grown tired of Teresa’s attacks, and their decision to skip the wedding was a way to protect themselves.

Instead, we saw photos of Melissa and Joe enjoying a day a the beach as Teresa and Luis tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey.

“Viewers will see, but after the continued attacks, it’s clear the healthiest thing for Joe and Melissa to do is walk away,” explained the insider. “They just want to find peace, especially for their three children.”

“Melissa and Joe’s efforts to make family a priority with Teresa are exhausted,” the insider added. “Sometimes removing the toxic energy from your life is the only way forward.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.