RHONJ: Teresa Giudice chic in black and white while surrounded by roses

Teresa Giudice looked very business formal in her suit and pants as she stood in a store surrounded by roses.

She was live on Instagram to share a product with her followers. She wore a black and white shirt underneath her power suit, with her long hair parted in the middle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she was at Rose Box on the Upper East Side in New York City.

Teresa showed fans her wedding invitations. They were a clear box with white roses and a bottom compartment that held the invitation. She added that she loved it because you could use it to store your rings after.

The reality TV star also introduced the company owner and said she loved when women supported other women.

The OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey told viewers, “This is my wedding invitation, and I love it so much that I’m working with them.”

She did a store tour with the owner in tow, showing an assortment of beautiful roses. Some were in glass boxes; others were in gold, white or gray vases.

Fans of RHONJ happy to see Teresa Giudice

During the clip, Teresa got interrupted by some fans waving at her and wanting to take pictures.

She was very cordial and told them she would be right with them as she finished the live. They stood outside waiting for The OG to be done.

She told her followers they could visit the store’s website to get more information and to order their centerpieces or wedding invitation.

Teresa and the owner gave them the price range for the roses and some ideas of how they could give them out.

Ultimately, The Dancing with the Stars alum messed up the company’s name, saying, “follow Rose NYC” instead of “follow Rose Box NYC.”

Some fans noticed and took to the comment section.

Teresa reposted the clip of her Instagram Live with the caption, “I went live from the Upper East Side location of @rose.box.nyc!”

She explained, “They did my wedding invitations, and I loved them so much, I had to come check out their store.”

She gushed about the products once more, saying the roses were beautiful and that they smelled very nice. She revealed she would do an exclusive giveaway with the owner next week. However, followers who had noticed her blunders in the clip were not afraid to let her know.

One follower wrote, “Maybe learn a little about the product before trying to sell it… I’m so confused…”

Another fan wrote, “She has a hard time communicating right? Like she gets lost in her words.”

And some followers liked the product and Teresa’s presentation. One of them wrote, “Nice job,” and added, “Support small business”

Teresa has had a lot of new endeavors lately. A few weeks ago, she made her debut on her podcast, Namaste B$tches, co-hosted with Melissa Pfeister.

Last Wednesday, in an episode titled, Wait, Was that Bad? she spoke about how she felt getting eliminated during the second week of Dancing with the Stars. She also revealed why she held on so tightly to Tyra Banks and stole the mic from her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.