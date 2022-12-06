Is Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant with twins? Here’s why fans think so

Joy-Anna Duggar showed off her 15-week baby bump. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third baby in May 2023.

Their little one will be the 30th grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, which led to the discovery that Lauren Swanson and Kendra Caldwell both welcomed babies earlier this year without announcements.

The Counting On star has been keeping followers updated on her baby journey, revealing she hit 15 weeks recently and showed off her growing baby bump.

Immediately, the comment section was flooded, asking Joy-Anna if she was sure there was only one baby in there and remarks about how big her 15-week bump was already.

Twins do run in the Duggar family. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar welcomed two sets of fraternal twins — John David and Jana Duggar were born first, and Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar were the second set.

Could Joy-Anna Duggar be pregnant with twins?

Counting On viewers think Joy-Anna Duggar may have twins

Joy-Anna Duggar shared an updated baby bump photo, which sparked talks about whether she is pregnant with a singleton or twins.

She captioned the post, “15 weeks & bumpin’ along.🤰🏼(Yes, we are normal humans and my mirror is dirty 🪥🙃)” Joy-Anna edited the post because there were also plenty of mentions about her “dirty” mirror.

One commenter wrote, “Is it twins???”

Another said, “Pretty big fir 15 weeks! Maybe there are 2 in there”

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Could Joy-Anna Duggar be having twins?

While it is likely that one of the Duggar daughters could fall pregnant with a set of twins, the old myth says it skips a generation when it comes to welcoming fraternal twins. That means it’s more likely for Joy-Anna Duggar’s daughter to be a twin mom.

Aside from the could-be or would-be scenarios, Joy-Anna already hosted a gender reveal for her upcoming birth. She also had early ultrasounds due to losing her daughter Annabell at 20 weeks gestation and some undisclosed complications with her last pregnancy with Evelyn.

It is doubtful that Joy-Anna would be keeping twins a secret. She has been incredibly transparent with this pregnancy, revealing it immediately after finding out–well before the standard 12-week mark when announcements are made.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are looking forward to adding a new little one to their family in May. It will be a brother for Gideon and Evelyn as they adjust to having a baby in the home and someone who needs all of mom’s attention again.