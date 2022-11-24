Hannah Wissmann shows off growing baby bump in maternity photos with Jeremiah Duggar

Hannah Wissmann showed off maternity photos. Pic credit: @hannah.duggar/Instagram

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are expecting their first child.

They announced the exciting news earlier this year and included the fact they would be welcoming a baby girl into the fold.

Hannah is excited about what is to come as her due date approaches.

The Duggar daughter-in-law shared some sweet maternity photos, where she posed with her husband and showed off her growing baby bump.

Their due date is sometime in January 2023, so Hannah is almost in the final stretch.

She wrote, “Extra thankful this year!! 🤍 #somanyblessings #ourlittlefamily #happilyeverafter #happyearlythanksgiving”

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar live in a camper

Not too long ago, Hannah Wissmann revealed that she and Jeremiah Duggar renovated a fifth wheel, which is where they live.

It was a project they began before their wedding, and they worked on it each time Hannah visited Jeremiah in Arkansas.

They shared the before and after photos in a video. While it wasn’t clear where the camper was parked, it’s likely somewhere on the Duggar compound near the big house.

However, Jeremiah and Hannah aren’t the only couple who have lived in a camper. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth lived in one after they got married. They even lived there after Gideon was born while renovating the house they were moving into.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are having a girl among a sea of boys

This has been a boy-heavy year after several girls were born over the last several years.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, welcomed a baby boy in May. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard followed by welcoming a baby boy in July, and John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett welcomed their son, Charlie, in September.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar will be the first couple to welcome a little one in 2023. They will have the 29th Duggar grandchild.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are also expecting in 2023. They’re bringing back the boy pattern, as they recently revealed they will welcome a baby boy in May 2023.

Hannah looks fantastic in her maternity photos. She hasn’t lived too much in the spotlight. She and Jeremiah married after the show was canceled, so followers have only gotten to know her through photos and videos the couple has shared.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar will welcome their first child into the world in just a few weeks.