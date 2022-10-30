Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann live in a camper

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann live in a fifth-wheel camper. Pic credit: @Jer & Hannah Duggar/YouTube

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann were married earlier this year.

Their marriage and courtship did not make it to Counting On before it was canceled, but they have been sharing their lives with followers on social media.

Just five months after tying the knot, Jer and Hannah revealed they were expecting their first child. They will welcome a little girl after a few baby boys were born this year.

There has been speculation about where the Duggar couple was residing, though it was clear they were in Arkansas and not in Nebraska, where Hannah is from.

Recently, Jer and Hannah put together a YouTube video where followers can look at where they live and see the renovations they did together while planning their wedding earlier this year.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are living in a fifth-wheel camper.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar show off their home

In a new video shared on their YouTube channel, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed they live in a fifth-wheel camper.

They did not disclose their location, but they likely live on the main Duggar property where the big house is or on one of the parcels that Jim Bob Duggar owns around the area of Arkansas where they reside.

Jer and Hannah showed off what the camper looked like before renovating it and then showed off their hard work.

A fifth-wheel camper is similar to what a mobile home would provide. However, they didn’t mention how old the fifth wheel was, but it did look rough when Jeremiah did the initial tour, especially the bathroom.

Hannah helped with renovations, spending some weekends in Arkansas before her wedding. The couple even shared a photo on Jeremiah’s Instagram page from when they were there painting what would become their marital home.

Duggar siblings assist Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

In the video, viewers got glimpses of Josie Duggar, Jordyn, and Tyler Hutchins helping the couple get the fifth-wheel camper ready to live in.

There was also footage of Jackson Duggar helping, but he was not included in the photo with his other siblings.

It was a lot of work to renovate the living space, but with the help the couple received, they could get it done.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth lived in a camper while they worked on their home, even doing it with Gideon in tow.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissman are now on to the next chapter in their lives, — becoming parents.

