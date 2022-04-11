Is Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant? Counting On star hides possible baby bump in new snap

Joy-Anna Duggar may be pregnant again. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar has been missing from social media for two months.

She was present when her brother, Jeremiah Duggar, married Hannah Wissmann last month, but she hasn’t shared any photos on social media since February 6.

Recently, Joy-Anna spent time with her BFF, Carlin Bates. The two women have been friends for years, always showing up for each other in their times of need.

Is Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant?

In the snap shared by Carlin Bates on her Instagram story, Joy-Anna Duggar has her mid-section covered by Carlin’s daughter. Layla, and her daughter, Evelyn.

Carlin shared the photo of the two friends hanging out on a hammock. She wrote in the photo, “A chill Sunday with lots of good chats + taking care of the babies.”

In the photo, the two little girls are strategically placed on Joy-Anna’s lap. There has been speculation that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may be expecting again, especially as Evelyn is approaching two.

Could Joy-Anna’s social media avoidance be due to a pregnancy and a growing baby bump? Her sister, Jill Duggar, recently announced she was expecting a baby boy in July. Kendra Caldwell was spotted at Jeremiah and Hannah’s wedding with a baby bump, but no official announcement has been made.

Why is Joy-Anna Duggar seeing Carlin Bates?

A few weeks ago, Carlin Bates and her husband, Evan Stewart, welcomed their second child. Zade Patrick Stewart was born on March 27, 2022.

In the photo Carlin shared, she cradled her newborn as she and Joy-Anna Duggar spent time outside.

It’s likely Joy-Anna traveled to Tennessee to see her BFF, especially so soon after she welcomed her second child. It’s unclear whether Austin Forsyth and Gideon traveled with Joy-Anna and Evelyn to visit Carlin and Evan.

Their friendship is so special. Carlin and Joy-Anna have grown up together and shared some special and challenging moments. When Joy-Anna lost her daughter Annabell at 20-weeks gestation and had to give birth to her, Carlin showed up to help her BFF get ready for the pictures she would take with her little girl, who would never grow into a toddler.

Both women know what it’s like to show up and support the other. Their friendship is so special, and it’s one of the only ones that has been talked about time and time again. Aside from Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie, Joy-Anna is the only one who hasn’t kept her friendship private.