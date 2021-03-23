Fans suspect that Javi Marroquin is seeking relationship advice from Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Briana DeJesus go through more than one breakup during her time with the franchise.

She’s often had some dramatic relationship issues with the men she’s dated, including Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Briana and Javi dated for a brief period of time back in 2017, but eventually went their separate ways.

It’s been unclear whether or not the two have maintained a friendship, but Javi rekindled a relationship with Lauren Comeau shortly after their breakup. Javi and Lauren had their fair share of bumps in the road and are reportedly broken up after Kail Lowry revealed that he tried to hook up with her.

Javi and Lauren’s relationship issues have been a hot topic amongst fans over the past several months.

Recently, Briana shared a Twitter post in which she told fans, “It’s crazy that my ‘ex’ comes to me for advice when he’s f**king up in his new relationship. Crazy world.”

Briana DeJesus posts about giving an ex-boyfriend some relationship advice. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Now, fans have speculated that the “ex” Briana referred to could be Javi.

Fans speculate that Briana is giving relationship advice to Javi

It didn’t take long for fans to start jumping to conclusions about the “ex” that Briana might have been talking about.

One fan asked if she was going to reveal who the person was.

A fan reminds Briana that they want to know who she’s talking about. Pic credit: @adri05/Twitter

One person asked if it was someone fans would know as another fan felt that the mystery ex was Javi.

Fans wonder if the ex is someone they know or if it’s possibly Javi. Pic credit: @DonnaWa10990838/Twitter @dani_trinityy/Twitter

After fans continued to go back and forth about who the mystery ex could be, Briana finally revealed that it was no one fans would know.

Briana confirms that fans don’t know the ex she’s referring to. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Javi’s latest relationship problems

While Briana shut down the speculation that Javi was the one reaching out to her for advice, it wasn’t too far-fetched for fans to think he could use some relationship advice.

Javi has been going through some problems with his now ex-fiancée and baby mama Lauren Comeau. Javi and Lauren had broken up and gotten back together in the past because he was unfaithful, and after Kail’s recent claim that he tried to hook up with her, Lauren had enough and ended their engagement.

Fans wondered if Lauren would cave and take him back again as she had before, and she posted several cryptic messages on social media that were seemingly directed at Javi.

Javi and Lauren were spotted attending church together, which sparked rumors that they had made amends, but Javi quickly shut that down. He reminded fans that they shared their son Eli and were doing their best to co-parent effectively.

While Javi may have temporarily shut down the fan’s assumptions, he and Lauren were reportedly spotted together having dinner at a restaurant. A fan allegedly asked Lauren if she was from Teen Mom 2, and she denied that she was, in fact, Lauren from the show.

It’s unclear whether or not Javi and Lauren have actually gotten back together or if they are co-parenting. The two of them have attempted to remain private about the details of their situation.

Even though Briana told her fans that they didn’t know the ex she was advising, it’s quite possible that she could be covering up for Javi in an attempt to help him keep his relationship troubles more private.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.