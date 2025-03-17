Is Candiace Dillard returning to RHOP amid Karen Huger’s imprisonment?

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans have no idea what to expect in the upcoming season without the show’s anchor, Karen Huger.

The Grande Dame will not be a part of the cast in Season 10, as the franchise will continue filming while she serves out her prison sentence.

However, is Candiace Dillard ready to fill that void?

The new mama discussed the likelihood of returning to her old stomping grounds after leaving the franchise in Season 8.

At the time, Candiace was pregnant with her first child for husband Chris Bassett.

Candiace quit the show because she wanted a stress-free pregnancy, and in October 2024, she welcomed a baby boy, Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett.

Is Candiace Dillard ready for an RHOP return?

Candiace Dillard had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and during the interview, talks tuned to RHOP.

When asked if she was ready to return to the franchise, the glowing mama said, “We shall see,” adding, “It’s not a no.”

However, before you get too excited, even if she returns, it might not be for the upcoming season, as she noted, “It might be a ‘not right now.'”

Regarding what would need to be on the table for her to say yes to that request, the 38-year-old had a few ideas.

“Friends, you need friends,” shared Candiace. ‘People who want to understand you and aren’t dedicated to misunderstanding you.”

The second thing? Coins!

“A good ole nasty coin is always nice and for me, that’s it,” she admitted. “I really enjoyed my time on Potomac.”

Meanwhile, the new mom is booked and busy with her acting and music career, recently releasing a new song, How Do You Live?

Candiace gets emotional while talking about Karen Huger

The former RHOP star discussed being a part of the show’s legacy and someone else is a major part of that: Karen Huger.

During her chat with ET, Candiace tried to hold back tears at the mention of Karen’s imprisonment.

“It’s so sad. It’s incredibly sad,” she exclaimed, adding that she feels it most for Karen’s family and friends, including her kids Raven and Brandon, and her husband Ray Huger. “It makes me think, ‘What if this was my mom? What if this was a member of my family that’s going through this?'”

Despite feeling sad for the 61-year-old, Candiace acknowledged that the OG made a “series of really terrible mistakes,” reaffirming that it’s wrong to drink and drive.

Now Karen is facing the repercussions of her actions in prison and Candiace is admittedly “incredibly devastated” by how things have played out.

Do you want Candiace back on RHOP? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.