RHOP alum Candiace Dillard welcomes her first child with husband Chris Bassett

It’s a boy for The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard and her husband Chris Bassett.

This is Candiace’s first child, and the new mama is so happy she already wants more.

For now, however, she’s enjoying motherhood with her baby boy, Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett. The name has a special meaning behind it.

Baby Jett was born a few days ago, but the Driveback singer and her husband wanted to enjoy bonding time with their son before sharing the news.

Now the secret’s out, and Chris and Candiace “couldn’t be happier.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The pair have been living a peaceful life since bidding goodbye to RHOP and all the drama that comes with it.

Season 8 was the last straw for the former pageant queen, who announced her exit after six seasons on the show.

A few weeks later, Candiace shared the pregnancy news as she began her second trimester.

RHOP’s Candiace Dillard and Chris Bassett welcome their first child together

Time has zipped by since Candiace announced her pregnancy, and now the RHOP alum is officially a mom.

PEOPLE posted a photo of the proud parents smiling as little Jett posed for the cameras.

Candiace raved about her baby boy, calling him “the cutest little thing,” adding, “Chris and I couldn’t be happier.”

“He’s brought such joy to our lives in ways I never would have been able to describe before. It’s pure love!” she added.

Candiace shares details about her baby boy

Although we’re just now hearing the news of Jett’s birth, Candiace welcomed her son on Thursday, October 3.

The former Bravo Housewife admitted that naming her son was harder than she imagined because Chris didn’t agree with her earlier suggestions.

Eventually, he agreed on Jett, calling it a “cool name,” but it’s a little more than that; Jett in Hebrew means excellence and abundance.

“The meaning of his name was really important to me,” Candiace shared. “As soon as I read the meaning of his name, I was like, ‘This is it. This is his name.'”

Admittedly, the Drive Back singer is “extra,” so it’s not surprising Jett has two middle names, Maxwell and Lee, the latter of which comes from Candiace’s father’s middle name.

The new mama revealed that her son has his dad’s “calm” disposition, adding that “he sleeps well at night, and when he’s awake, he’s super cool. He just chills.”

Meanwhile, Candiace only has one regret: “I wish I started sooner because I already want more…I wish I hadn’t waited so long.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.