Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose getting her own reality TV show?

Erica and her husband Charles may soon be back on the small screen. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans could see charter guest Erica Rose and her husband Charles Sanders back on screen soon. This time around, though, the couple may have their very own reality TV show.

Erica and Chuck brought the drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Chuck dissed chef Marcos Spaziani’s food, while her mom Cindi Rose stained the white couch aboard Parsifal III.

They were put on blast for the low tip left to the crew, which Chuck and Erica blamed on the other members of their group. Chuck did apologize for his behavior and asked haters not to take it out on his wife.

When Monsters & Critics spoke with Erica, she revealed she would not return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht but wouldn’t rule out appearing on one of the other Below Deck shows. Now it turns out Eric and Chuck could be combining their law skills and reality television.

Is Erica Rose getting her own reality TV show?

Erica spilled some about her future reality television career when she stopped by the Unpopular podcast to chat with host Jacques Peterson.

“We have this one person who wants us to do a court show together as judges,” she shared. “There’s another show that’s been pitched for a while involving other women in Houston, not [Real Housewives], who are lawyers.”

Along with the possibility of having their own show, Erica revealed they would be open to doing a season of Marriage Boot Camp. Erica feels the show would give them a chance to work out some of their issues.

“I actually think it would be good for Chuck. We’ve tried going to a couples therapist, but it doesn’t work,” she expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All signs point to Erica and Chuck making their way back to reality television. Whether it’s with their own show or established one remains to be seen.

Will Erica and Chuck appear on Below Deck Med?

When asked about another Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint, Erica reiterated they were done with the spin-off. Chuck chimed in he would rather go on Below Deck Mediterranean because it’s a superyacht.

“If we go on Captain Sandy’s boat, I’ll go on that one!” Chuck shared before adding, “‘And I’ll make sure to bring enough tip that time.”

The good news for Below Deck fans who aren’t fond of the couple is that Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 has already been filmed. If Chuck Sanders and Erica Rose do end up on the show, it won’t be until Season 8.

Do you want to see the controversial charter guests back on TV?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.