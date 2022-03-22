Exclusive: Erica Rose isn’t ruling out another Below Deck stint

Below Deck fans may not have seen the last of Erica Rose. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose isn’t ruling out another appearance on the hit yachting franchise.

Erica and her husband Charles Sanders have endured a lot of backlash over their recent stint on the sailing show. Chuck’s behavior caused them to be put on blast from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

They also came under fire for leaving a low tip, which they say was because none of the other charter guests contributed to the tip. Janelle Flatt and Rhett Kenagy have shared a different story.

The other day Chuck admitted his behavior was disgusting and asked people not to blame his wife. As they are still taking on trolls over their most recent stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Erica answers if she would return to the show again.

Erica Rose won’t return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Monsters and Critics had the chance to speak to Erica as her Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes aired. Erica opened up about the backlash, including the drama involving Daisy Kelliher.

Another topic discussed was whether Erica would return to Parsifal III for the third time.

“I would not go back for a third time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” she stated. “I wouldn’t come back again because I’m sure, of course, Daisy will be back, and now that I know how she feels about me. Of course, I wouldn’t put myself in that situation.”

Erica also spilled that Chuck would be willing to return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but she will not.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My mom and I have avidly said we would not come back on the sailing yacht. We would just not do it. We wouldn’t feel welcome,” she explained.

Aside from the crew drama, Erica also revealed there’s just more room on a motor yacht than a sailing yacht. They also don’t want to travel without their children, and Erica feels a sailing yacht is too dangerous for children.

Would Erica appear on Below Deck or Below Deck Med?

While Erica’s adamant she won’t return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she isn’t ruling out an appearance on Below Deck or Below Deck Mediterranean.

“We would be willing to do another one. It’s not like a burning desire,” Erica expressed. “But like Captain Sandy seems really nice. I don’t know Captain Lee, but that yacht looks nicer.”

The Bachelor alum made it clear doing another appearance in the Below Deck franchise isn’t the next thing on her list of things to do. However, she wouldn’t say no if the opportunity arose to do any of the shows besides Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

There you have it Below Deck fans. Erica Rose won’t be back on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Erica’s leaving the door open, though, for a stint on Below Deck or Below Deck Med, as long as she can bring her kids.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.