Exclusive: Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose sets the record straight on Daisy Kelliher drama

Erica has shared her thoughts on Daisy’s recent comments about her. Pic credit: @ericatherose/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Rose has set the record straight on the Daisy Kelliher drama unfolding off-screen.

Erica returned to Below Deck Sailing Yacht for her second stint this week. She was joined by her husband Charles Sanders, mom Cindi Rose, and friends aboard Parsifal III.

Chief stew Daisy wasn’t thrilled to have Erica back. Daisy made her feelings perfectly clear on and off-screen.

Monsters & Critics had the opportunity to speak to Erica after her first episode aired, where she opened up about the things Daisy was saying about her.

Erica Rose sets the record straight on Daisy Kelliher drama

Erica revealed she and Daisy kept in touch after her Season 2 appearance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht through social media. They weren’t best friends, but Erica did recall Daisy reaching out after Erica lost some weight to compliment her.

“I’m not saying we were close friends, but one of those like casual, keeping in touch things,” Erica shared.

Even when Erica and her group were filming, Erica didn’t suspect that Daisy didn’t like her. Although she did feel like Daisy’s vibe was different the second time around, Erica was in the dark about Daisy’s true feelings until recently.

Erica first learned something was wrong when Daisy blocked her on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I thought that was really weird. Like, I wonder what’s going on?” she expressed. “That was before the episode even aired. It was like right before the season premiered. Once the season premiered, they kept plugging our episode, like our charter, you know, at the end of every episode. And then I saw an interview come out because, you know, I get Google search engine alerts, especially with our law firm. The first article came out that it was like she was dreading our charter, and they started slowly releasing that.”

The reality TV personality admitted that Daisy did keep in touch with other guests despite what Daisy said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Erica spilled she knows the chief stew kept touch with some of the other ladies from her charter.

“So, she was blatantly lying to say she didn’t keep in touch with people,” she stated.

Erica went on to admit Daisy didn’t block her on Twitter, alluding to her still wanting to be in touch. However, Erica feels Daisy blocking her on Instagram was strategic to prevent Erica from “coming with receipts” that they had exchanged messages previously.

As for why Daisy’s attitude changed toward Erica, The Bachelor alum has no idea, but it was a shocker.

“I don’t know why her attitude changed with me, truly, but it was definitely surprising to me. I don’t think I would have come back if she had expressed it because going into it, I knew that Daisy and Gary and Colin and Captain Glenn were the only ones returning,” Erica shared.

The blonde beauty learned about the returning crew members from chef Natasha De Bourg, with whom Erica has remained friendly since Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Erica would not have returned for Season 3 had she known Daisy’s true feelings about her.

How were things between Erica and Daisy during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 filming?

As mentioned above, Erica had no idea the animosity Daisy had towards her until the chief stew started doing interviews and tweeted about Erica during the most recent episode.

Erica opened up about filming, sharing the vibe she got from Daisy.

“She wasn’t super friendly, but at the same time, she is a professional at her job. So she wasn’t like she wasn’t going to walk around being rude,” Erica said.

It’s a reality show, and things are edited out. One thing Erica revealed was edited out was that when Daisy asked if Erica wanted someone to unpack, Erica replied, “Only if it’s not going to be a problem.” However, the scene came across as Erica requesting someone to unpack for her.

To set the record straight, Erica does pack her things when she goes on a family vacation. She doesn’t expect it to be done for her.

Erica admitted that Daisy was very good at her job, checking in on them and even taking pictures with the group.

“She’s very good at pretending to be nice to other people, and then doing things behind people’s back. And so, I guess I would have liked it more, and she probably couldn’t because of her job but if she would have shown me any indication that she was unhappy or, you know, just out of respect, instead of doing it all behind my back,” Erica expressed about Daisy’s feelings toward her.

The simple fact is, Erica wished Daisy would have kept it real. Erica referenced Allie Dore from Season 2, whom Erica admitted she could read and declared the stew never hid her feelings.

“I respect it more when someone is transparent,” she explained.

Erica Rose from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has set the record straight on the drama chief stew Daisy Kelliher.

The charter guest isn’t sure if Daisy’s actions were encouraged or if Daisy truly feels that way about her. What Erica does wish is that the chief stew would have been honest with her.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.