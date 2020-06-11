Is anyone still together from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

We’re still awaiting the final part of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, and oh what an interesting season it has been.

Thanks to shocking allegations, scams, blackmail, breakups, and makeups, the cast certainly kept us entertained these past few months.

Although Season 4 officially wrapped, the TLC alums all signed non-disclosure agreements, so they are not allowed to reveal their relationship status until the time specified in their NDA.

Parts 1 and 2 of the Tell All divulged a lot about the couples, but are any of them still together?

Are David and Lana together?

After years of trying to meet Lana in person, the Ukrainian native shocked us all by showing up during David Murphey’s fourth trip to visit her in Ukraine.

Murphey stayed for three weeks and hardly saw Lana during his trip, but before heading back to the U.S., he proposed and she said yes.

Now, the couple’s status is quite confusing. David says they’ve broken up, but that they are still engaged.

Furthermore, he plans to move to Ukraine to be with her.

Stephanie and Erika are not even on speaking terms

Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto’s breakup played out before the season ended, and if you saw the Tell All, it’s clear that there’s a lot of bad blood between the two.

We saw them meet in person for the first time in Australia, but as they got to know each other, it became evident that they were just not compatible.

After several arguments and an explosive blowup, Stephanie ended the relationship before heading back to the U.S. They have been slinging accusations back and forth on social media ever since.

The Tell All proved that there’s no chance of a reconciliation for these two.

Darcey and Tom are over, again!

After several years of breakups and makeups, this season finally solidified the end of Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva’s toxic relationship.

This time, things have ended for good. Tom moved on with a tall blond before even ending things with Silva.

It was a devastating blow to Darcey, but she finally accepted that Tom was not the guy for her, and although he apologized during the Tell All, it seems they are both ready to let go of each other and move on.

Varya and Geoffrey might still be together

TLC did not invite Geoffrey Paschel to the Tell All, and Varya Malina declined the invite.

However, they both have been teasing for weeks that after TLC aired the 3-part Tell All, they would air their own Tell All.

Paschel recently shared that it won’t happen after all, but hopefully, they’ll at least share their relationship status soon.

The season left off with the couple engaged, and by interviews they’ve done, it seems they might still be together, but who knows!

Ash and Avery’s relationship had potential

Viewers were pretty hopeful that this couple could work out their differences and stay together, but it seems there were too many roadblocks.

While the season ended with them still trying to work on their relationship, the Tell All revealed that they are no longer together.

Ed and Rose are over

Another controversial couple that made our jaws drop each week was Big Ed and Rosemarie Vega.

The 31-year age gap between the two did not sit well with viewers, and as the season progressed, Big Ed’s shocking behavior towards Rose left fans angry.

After asking for an STD test, telling her to shave her legs, and then embarrassing her about her bad breath, Rose was at the end of her rope.

When the 54-year-old admitted that he didn’t want children after Rose had made it clear the whole time that she did, she was done!

Since the breakup, both have fired shots on social media, and the Tell All was no different.

Were Yolanda and Williams even a couple?

As for this ridiculous couple, you can’t break up if you were never together.

The entire world knew that Williams was scamming the Las Vegas resident, but she refused to see the numerous red flags.

As Yolanda’s kids dug deeper, they found out that Williams was a fake, and he quickly disappeared, then reappeared.

Despite getting an email linked to Williams that threatened to leak nude photos, Yolanda still believes he is who he’s been claiming to be.

The two are not together, because well… he doesn’t exist!

Babygirl Lisa and Sojaboy

No one thought this odd couple would even make it down the aisle, but they proved us all wrong.

And apparently, Usman and his baby girl are still going strong– despite several breakups, makeups, and blocking each other on social media.

During the Tell All, the duo attempted to put on a united front. For now, they are still together —although their status changes daily!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All part 3 airs Sunday night at 8/7c on TLC.