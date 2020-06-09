90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens vows not to air dirty laundry on social media after Stephanie Matto does exactly that

Stephanie Matto had a few things to get off her chest after the 90 Day Fiance Tell All started to air, but don’t expect the same from Erika Owens.

The two women had an emotionally charged argument with each blaming the other for their part in the breakup.

At one point it just seemed too much for a teary-eyed Erika, who told the cameras that she really did not get a chance to fully express how she felt.

Stephanie, who overpowered the conversation leaving little room for Erika to speak, had more to say as well.

Shortly after Part 1 ended on Sunday night, Stephanie took to Instagram, sharing several messages about her ex.

Viewers were probably waiting for Erika’s rebuttal, but that’s not going to happen.

Erika speaks out on Instagram

The 24-year-old photographer also took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

First, she posted an interesting quote that speaks about character.

A few hours later she shared another post.

Erika says she won’t air dirty laundry

The Aussie native was most likely alerted to Stephanie Matto’s post and was being bombarded with questions.

Viewers may have expected Erika to post a retort to her ex’s accusations, but she did no such thing.

Instead, Erika shared a lengthy post which starts, “Lots of questions and comments – to sum it up. Yes, I am okay. No, I don’t hold hatred in my heart. No, I won’t be answering questions about the tell-all.”

Erika added, “I have the respect to not try and run a smear campaign against ANYONE to thousands of people.”

Erika also told her followers that she has wonderful people in her life who she can vent to, and lean on for support.

In the post, she also makes it clear that her social media space is used to “be an advocate for good causes and to inspire y’all to BE YOURSELVES and LOVE YOURSELVES – not to air dirty laundry and attack.”

Erika chose instead to share screenshots of all the positive messages that she’s been receiving from fans.

Since the very beginning, Erika has received a lot of love from viewers of the TLC show.

Unfortunately, after the nasty battle that ensued on the Tell All, there’s clearly no love lost between Erika and Stephanie.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.