Is Amy Duggar King pregnant? Here’s why followers think she is

Amy Duggar King dropped a bombshell on social media yesterday.

She shared she orders prenatal vitamins from a company and gave followers instructions for their first order costing only five dollars.

The company is called Modern Fertility, and the promo post drew plenty of speculation from followers who wondered if Amy and Dillon King were expecting their second child.

Is Amy Duggar King expecting?

In the Instagram post she shared, Amy Duggar King revealed she takes prenatal vitamins. Immediately, this sent up feelers among followers who were quick to question whether she was expecting another baby.

She wrote, “Info Is Power!! As a Mama and business owner, I’m always juggling so many things all the time it’s nice to know my prenatal multivitamins are delivered straight to my door thanks to @modernfertility!! These vitamins are backed by science and packed with biotin, folate, omega 3’s, zinc, and iron which I have a deficiency in! These give me life and I highly recommend!🙌🏼 Click the link in my bio to get your first order for only $5 or go to modernfertility.com/amyrachellekingprenatal #modernprenatal#modernfertilitypartner”

Amy’s followers hopped in the comment section with a quickness, asking whether she was expecting.

One wrote, “How did I not know you were pregnant with number two? I haven’t been paying attention, that’s why! Silly me. Congratulations!😍”

Another said, “Are you expecting again?. Love you guys❤️❤️”

Despite the questions and Amy Duggar King not responding, it is unlikely she was using a prenatal vitamin ad to announce a pregnancy. She has denied pregnancy rumors in the past and given her and her husband’s recent bout with COVID-19, she would have likely said something at that point.

Amy Duggar King was vocal about Josh Duggar’s trial

After not being in the spotlight for years, Amy Duggar King decided to tweet and post on Instagram as her cousin, Josh Duggar, went to trial on child pornography charges. On several occasions, both she and her mom, Deanna Duggar, threw subtle shade at their family member.

Amy also took to social media to talk about Jana Duggar’s legal woes when it was revealed she was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. She hinted her cousin fell asleep and even tagged her in the Instagram story she put out.

Her views have been made crystal clear over the last few months. Amy Duggar King fully supports her cousin, Jill Duggar, and even gave Derick Dillard a shoutout when he shaded his father-in-law.

Fans and followers may be questioning whether Amy is pregnant based on the prenatal vitamin post. Still, likely, she is just taking them because they are beneficial, not because she has to due to pregnancy.