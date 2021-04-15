Is 70 the new 50? Kody Brown thinks so, says he’s been ‘spoiled with so many’ kids

Kody said he’s been “spoiled with so many children.” Pic credit: TLC

In a preview clip for the Sister Wives season finale, patriarch Kody Brown when into depth about his desire to have more children with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Robyn and Kody had a heart-to-heart conversation during last week’s episode about whether they wanted to add more kids to their already large family.

Robyn is ‘baby hungry’ some days and ‘not interested’ other days

Robyn voiced that there are days that she is still “baby hungry” and even revealed to Kody that she had a vision of a “little dark-haired boy” in their future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the clip, Robyn admitted that although she still has days when she wants more babies, she also has days where she’s tired and exhausted and the idea of having more children is “not something she’s interested in at all.”

She added that the fact she hasn’t come to a “complete conclusion” about whether or not to try to have more kids has “baffled” her.

When Robyn asked Kody if he wanted to have more kids, he pointed out the fact that their family has already been blessed with a lot of children, all of whom he felt turned out to be “very successful.”

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Kody revealed that when it comes to his 18 kids, he can say he “did his part.”

Is 70 the new 50? Kody and Robyn are torn if the family is done growing. Don't miss the #SisterWives season finale Sunday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/tdtryUbM9j — TLC Network (@TLC) April 14, 2021

Has Kody moved away from his religious beliefs about having as many children as possible?

Kody told Robyn, “You gotta understand, I’m mostly coming from an obligation where I thought, in a different time in my life, and it’s hard to move from that paradigm, that I am supposed to have as many children as I possibly can.”

He continued, “I’ve just sort of moved from that paradigm. That pressure’s not on anymore.”

Kody got teary-eyed when he said that he’s been ‘spoiled with so many children’

During his solo confessional, Kody told cameras, “Frankly, I’ve been spoiled with so many children,” as his eyes filled with tears.

He continued, “You know, so, I’m like, ‘let’s just figure out what the right thing is to do and do it.’ Even if it’s emotionally hard for us.”

Robyn felt as though the couple needed to think about it some more, given that neither of them was certain either way about adding more kids to the family.

Kody stated what a lot of fans have mentioned when Robyn talks about getting pregnant again. He told Robyn, 42, “I’m more concerned about your age, actually, than I am about mine. And I’m more concerned about your health than I am about mine.”

Is 50 the new 70? Kody thinks so

Kody, back on the confessional couch again, tells cameras, “I’m 52. I’ll be 71 when Ariella graduates from college. 70’s the new 50, sure. You know, I could be looking good, I could be feeling good, but you know, I… raising this one, Ariella, raising her is making me feel my age sometimes.”

Kody told cameras that he and Robyn’s youngest child, Ari, is “rewarding,” but “she is not an easy person.”

Kody recently admitted that Ari has a late bedtime, and fans criticized him for it.

Kody shares a total of 18 kids between his four wives. He and his first wife, Meri, share one daughter, Mariah. Kody and Janelle share six kids: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Kody and Christine, his third wife, also share six kids: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Kody and Robyn share two biological kids, Solomon and Ariella, who struggle when they don’t see their dad. And Kody also adopted Robyn’s three kids from a previous marriage, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna.

Viewers can catch the two-hour-long season finale this Sunday on TLC.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.