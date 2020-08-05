How to watch Big Brother tonight: Time, live stream, feeds update for premiere date

The Big Brother 22 premiere date has arrived and it’s time to get this party started.

The start date is Wednesday, August 5 and CBS is ready to present another exciting summer of the reality competition show.

Earlier in the day, an advertisement may have also leaked part of the BB22 cast, with a lot of names that had already been linked to the show through rumors.

It’s almost time to find out for sure, as CBS is rolling out a live move-in event to get the summer 2020 season of the show going.

And this could be one for the books.

How to watch Big Brother tonight?

The season premiere of Big Brother begins at 9/8c on August 5. It’s going to be a two-hour episode that introduces the at-home audience to 16 returning houseguests.

To watch the first episode, viewers can simply tune in to CBS in their respective time zones. Unfortunately, for West Coast viewers, it’s not exactly going to be a live episode.

CBS viewers on the West Coast will be tuning in a few hours after the episode has already ended for East Coast fans. That’s a familiar thing, so it won’t come as a surprise for longtime fans.

For readers who want a sneak peek inside the house, Julie Chen posted a full house tour.

Big Brother live stream on feeds

Subscribers to the CBS All Access application can tune in to the Big Brother live feeds to watch a live-streamed version of the show on Wednesday night.

This might be an easier option for some fans of the show to do and an exciting way to chat will fellow viewers who are online at the same time.

Big Brother 22, Episode 1 will be available on the stream at the same time it is available on CBS in each respective time zone. That’s a bit of a disadvantage for any viewers who might have wanted to watch it earlier.

When do Big Brother live feeds get turned on?

Some great news has come from CBS in regard to the live feeds. The cameras on the inside of the house will turn on at 2:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.

They can’t fully turn the feeds on until after the West Coast has been able to watch the premiere episode, which is why it seems really late in the evening for East Coast viewers.

Despite the delay, this is still great news, as it is the first time that CBS is providing live feed coverage on move-in day, limiting what subscribers might miss during those crucial first few nights of strategizing and alliance-making.

Remember, there is no Thursday night episode this week on the Big Brother schedule.

Big Brother debuts August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.