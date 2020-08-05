Who is on Big Brother 2020? CBS leaks BB22 cast photo

The answer to who is on Big Brother 2020 has been partially provided, as CBS All Access leaked a BB22 cast photo today. Was it on purpose? That’s unclear. But it is definitely creating a lot of buzz.

On the night of Wednesday, August 5, the new season of the reality competition show begins on CBS. The names of the 16 people playing this season have been kept under wraps for the most part – until today.

Some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that a sponsored advertisement from CBS All Access showed off part of the BB22 cast today. It doesn’t appear to be active any longer, but it certainly spiced up social media for a while.

Who is on Big Brother 2020?

Heading into the big premiere night for BB All-Star 2, host Julie Chen revealed a full house tour video to get people talking.

Then, CBS put out some quotes from members of the BB22 cast. It has been fun for fans to try to figure out.

Finally, a full preview video for the summer season was revealed. In the video, Julie and the executive producers tell fans what to expect this summer.

And now, an image has appeared on social media that seems to reveal half of the cast who is on Big Brother 2020 this summer. It’s a great photo, even if it might have a few people in it that aren’t recognized by a new generation of fans.

Below is that photo:

Who is on Big Brother All-Stars 2?

The names of the eight people who appear in the image above are David Alexander, Cody Califiore, Da’Vonne Rogers, Kaysar Ridha, Daniele Donato, Bayliegh Dayton, Kevin Campbell, and Janelle Pierzina.

For a point of reference from where you might know them, here is a list of what season you first saw them on:

David from BB21

Cody from BB16

Da’Vonne from BB17

Kaysar from BB6

Daniele from BB8

Bayleigh from BB20

Kevin from BB11

Janelle from BB6

Kaysar and Janelle both returned for the first season of Big Brother All-Stars, which aired all the way back in 2006 as BB7. Janelle would return for the third time a few years later.

Da’Vonne and Daniele also returned to be on the show a second time, showing that there are a lot of veterans who should be very familiar to CBS viewers.

That’s only eight people who have been confirmed — assuming CBS All Access has the right information — and it all seems to be in line with the latest round of rumors about who is playing the game this summer.

On the Big Brother 2020 schedule, the season premiere is August 5 and it is two hours long. There is no Thursday night episode this week.

Big Brother returns August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.